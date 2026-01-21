World briefs: Nigerian troops free 62 hostages

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Nigerian troops rescue 62 hostages in militant crackdown

Maiduguri — Nigerian troops have rescued 62 hostages and killed two militants in separate operations across Kebbi and Zamfara states.

It was part of an ongoing offensive against armed groups, which have attacked villages, schools and places of worship, including the January 18 abduction of more than 160 worshippers from two churches in Kaduna.

The army said all 62 hostages were rescued and are in safe custody, with efforts under way to reunite them with their families.

In a separate operation, troops ambushed Lakurawa militants near the border between Kebbi’s Augie district and neighbouring Sokoto after receiving intelligence on the group’s movements, Osoba said. Reuters

US treasury secretary Scott Bessent. Picture: REUTERS/KEVIN LAMARQUE

US prioritises growth as it leads G20, says Bessent

Davos, Switzerland — Growth is going to be the priority of the US presidency of the Group of 20 industrialised nations, US treasury secretary Scott Bessent said on Wednesday.

“As we assume leadership of the G20, our agenda is one that we wish not just for ourselves, but for all of our allies: grow, baby, grow,” Bessent told reporters on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. Reuters

US Federal Reserve governor Lisa Cook. (REUTERS/Jim Urquhart)

Supreme Court weighs Trump’s bid to oust Fed governor

Washington — The US Supreme Court is set on Wednesday to consider President Donald Trump’s unprecedented attempt to fire Federal Reserve governor Lisa Cook in a case that tests how far the justices may be willing to go to preserve the central bank’s independence.

Trump’s administration has asked the Supreme Court to lift a judge’s decision barring ​him from firing Cook while her legal challenge plays out. When the justices in October agreed to hear the case, they left Cook in her job for the time being.

Trump’s move against Cook is seen as the most consequential challenge to the Fed’s independence since it was formed in 1913. Reuters

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Picture: Freddy Mavunda/Business Day (Freddy Mavunda)

Syria’s Kurds urged to integrate amid ceasefire deal

Ankara — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday that Kurdish forces in northern Syria must lay down weapons and disband now to avoid further bloodshed, after Damascus struck a ceasefire with the group and gave them four days to agree on integrating into the central state.

Syria’s Turkey-backed government forces seized swathes of territory from the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in northeast Syria this week as part of President Ahmed al-Sharaa’s efforts to bring all the country under central government authority.

The US, the SDF’s main ally, said its partnership with the group had changed in nature since the emergence of the new government in Damascus and urged Kurdish fighters to integrate into Syria’s state apparatus. Reuters