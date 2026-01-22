Australia PM Albanese apologises for failing to prevent Bondi Beach shooting

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Ahmed al Ahmed, a Syrian-born man who disarmed a gunman during the December 14 2025 mass shooting, during a National Day of Mourning in Sydney, Australia, January 22 2026. Picture: Jeremy Piper/Reuters

By Alasdair Pal

SYDNEY ― Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Thursday he was “profoundly sorry” for his failure to prevent the Bondi Beach mass shooting, as the country observed a day of mourning for the victims of the attack.

Police said a father and son opened fire at an event celebrating the Jewish festival of Hanukkah on December 14, killing 15 people in Australia’s worst mass shooting in decades.

They said the two men were inspired by Islamic State to carry out the attack, which the government has called an act of terrorism against Jewish people.

Flags were flown at half-mast across the country ahead of a memorial event at Sydney’s iconic Opera House, where Albanese apologised to the relatives of the victims in the audience.

“You came to celebrate a festival of light and freedom and you left with the violence of hatred. I am deeply and profoundly sorry that we could not protect your loved ones from this evil,” Albanese said to sustained applause in his speech at the event.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. (AAP/Lukas Coch/Reuters )

Last month, the prime minister said he was “sorry for what the Jewish community and our nation as a whole has experienced” — an apology that some relatives said was insufficient.

A minute’s silence, including on the country’s main television channels, was held across the nation in Sydney as the memorial event began. Event attendees lit candles and heard speeches from other legislators, as well as Jewish prayers and video tributes. Buildings across the country, including cricket stadiums in Melbourne and Perth, were also illuminated, while play was paused during the Australian Open tennis tournament to observe the minute’s silence.

The Bondi attack shocked the nation and led to calls for tougher action on antisemitism and gun control, with critics of Albanese saying he had not done enough to crack down on a spate of attacks on the Jewish community in recent years.

The government disputes this and has already passed legislation tightening background checks for gun licences as well as separate legislation that would lower the threshold for prosecuting hate speech offence.