World briefs: Macron’s ‘Top Gun’ shades good news for maker’s stock

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

France's President Emmanuel Macron in his sunglasses at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, January 20 2026.

Macron’s sunglasses boost iVision Tech shares by 28%

Paris — Emmanuel Macron’s aviator sunglasses drove the shares of their maker, iVision Tech, almost 28% higher on Thursday after the French president’s look during his speech at the annual World Economic Forum in Davos went viral online.

The group, which owns French high-end eyewear brand Henry Jullien, said on Wednesday that the model worn by Macron was its Pacific S 01, with a price tag of €659 on its website.

This “certainly created a wow effect on the stock”, iVision Tech CEO Stefano Fulchir told Reuters.

The share’s rally in Milan added around €3.5m to the Italian company’s market capitalisation. Reuters

Spanish foreign minister Jose Manuel Albares at an EU foreign affairs council meeting in Brussels, Belgium, December 15 2025. (Omar Havana/Reuters)

Spain pushes for EU joint army at Davos

Zurich — Spain is urging the EU to move towards creating a joint army for the bloc as a deterrence measure, Spain’s foreign minister Jose Manuel Albares, said in comments to Reuters on Wednesday ahead of a day of meetings in Davos.

The region should focus first on bringing together its tangible assets to properly integrate its defence industry and then on mobilising a coalition of the willing, the foreign minister said.

The concern over whether European citizens would be willing to assemble militarily is a “legitimate debate”, but the chance of assembling a critical mass was higher as a bloc than on a national level, Albares said, adding, “A joint effort would be more efficient than 27 separate national armies.” Reuters

European Council president Antonio Costa delivers a speech about Mercosur, in Asuncion, Paraguay, January 17 2026. (REUTERS/Cesar Olmedo)

EU-Mercosur deal likely to take effect provisionally

Berlin — The EU’s free trade deal with South American countries will probably be applied on a provisional basis as soon as March, an EU diplomat told Reuters on Thursday, despite a looming challenge at the bloc’s top court.

EU lawmakers dealt a blow to the contentious trade agreement with Brazil, Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay on Wednesday by referring it to the European Court of Justice, potentially delaying it by two years.

“The EU-Mercosur agreement shall be applied provisionally once the first Mercosur country has ratified it,” an EU diplomat told Reuters. “That will probably be Paraguay in March,” the diplomat added.

He told delegates at the World Economic Forum in the Swiss alpine resort of Davos that he regretted the decision by the European Parliament, which meant another obstacle had been erected. “But rest assured: we will not be stopped.” Reuters

US energy secretary Chris Wright. Picture: Reuters/Louisa Gouliamaki (Louisa Gouliamaki)

US energy secretary calls for doubling global oil output

Davos — The world needs to more than double oil production, US energy secretary Chris Wright said on Thursday, while criticising the EU and the US state of California for wasting money on what he described as inefficient green energy.

But he added that corporate environmental regulations in the EU posed risks to energy co-operation with the US.

“These regulations could threaten you (US producers) liability-wise to send gas to Europe,” Wright said. “We’re working with our colleagues here in Europe to remove those barriers.”

The EU requires importers of oil and gas into Europe to monitor and report methane emissions associated with those imports.

After months of pressure from companies and governments, the EU agreed last month to reduce the scope of its sustainability disclosure rules.

However, investors have said that less transparency will make it harder to identify which companies are genuinely moving toward low-carbon operations. Reuters