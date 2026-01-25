Rating cut spurs Afreximbank to cut ties with Fitch

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Fitch has warned investors that another downgrade could come if Afreximbank, which is battling to avoid taking losses on lending to countries including Ghana and Zambia, has to restructure loans to member countries. File photo.

By Duncan Miriri

Nairobi ― The African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) terminated its relationship with credit ratings firm Fitch on Friday citing its “firm belief” that the agency’s rating approach no longer reflects an understanding of the bank’s mission and mandate.

Afreximbank has been in a battle over whether it must take losses on loans to debt-defaulted countries, including Ghana and Zambia, which turns on whether it enjoys so-called preferred creditor status.

Fitch cut Afreximbank’s credit rating to one notch above junk status last year, citing high credit risks and weak risk-management policies, and put it on a negative outlook, which is rating agency terminology for another downgrade warning.

It has also said that any weakening of preferred creditor status at institutions such as Afreximbank “could lead to negative rating action”.

Fitch declined to comment on Afreximbank’s announcement.

Preferred creditor status

Taking losses on loans to Ghana or Zambia could effectively end a debate over whether the Cairo-based lender has the “preferred creditor status” enjoyed by the IMF and World Bank, which protects loans from losses during restructurings.

That status is determined by convention and not clearly outlined by any entity but is broadly based on whether an institution’s loans are concessional and whether its stakeholders are governments or private.

Afreximbank, whose shareholders include African sovereigns as well as private investors, is viewed by many as an important source of capital for African countries, particularly when international bond markets are closed to them and as rich countries cut aid and concessional lending.

Afreximbank said its founding charter, which was signed by 53 African states, gives it preferred creditor status. But sources said last year that the Paris Club of official creditors viewed Ghana and Zambia’s loans from Afreximbank as commercial and thus in scope for restructuring.

Zambia and Ghana have subsequently said they would seek to restructure the loans. Zambia in October said a third party had expressed interest in taking over its Afreximbank debt, which could allow it to restructure without addressing the lender’s preferred creditor status.

‘Robust’

Afreximbank said in December it had resolved issues surrounding a $750m loan to Ghana, without providing details.

The lender “remains robust, underpinned by strong shareholder relationships and the legal protections,” Afreximbank’s statement added.

Its bonds did not react to the announcement. US investment bank JPMorgan cut its view on Afreximbank bonds this month, citing concerns that Fitch could cut its rating to junk after a report it would take a loss on Ghanaian loans.

Afreximbank is also rated by Moody’s, which downgraded it to Baa2, two notches above junk, in July but has never given it a ratings “uplift” for preferred creditor status. It is also rated by GCR, China Chengxin International Credit Rating and Japan Credit Rating Agency.

Daniel Cash, an associate professor of law at Aston University in the UK, who has written extensively about ratings agencies, said Friday’s announcement is “less a dispute between Afreximbank and Fitch and more a reflection of a deeper ambiguity about how preferred creditor status is defined for hybrid multilateral lenders.”