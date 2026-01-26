Czechs raise over $6m to power freezing Ukraine

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A state emergency service employee at tents where residents can warm up, charge their devices and get hot drinks amid a blackout caused by Russian strikes, in Kyiv, Ukraine, January 25 2026. Picture: Reuters/Valentyn Ogirenko

Prague — Czechs have collected more than $6m in just five days in a grassroots fundraising effort to buy generators, heaters and batteries for Ukraine, where hundreds of thousands of people are freezing in subzero temperatures after Russian attacks on power plants.

Ukrainian engineers have been working nonstop in hazardous conditions for weeks since Russia escalated its attacks on Ukraine’s grid during a cold snap that has seen temperatures plunge to -20°C.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky declared an energy emergency after the Russian strikes, and the European Commission said on Friday it would send 447 emergency generators worth €3.7m. The darekproputina.cz initiative has been collecting donations for Ukraine since Russia’s invasion in 2022, including campaigns to buy a Blackhawk helicopter and a tank as well as drones, ammunition and medical supplies worth more than €55m.

Its latest effort raised 126-million koruna ($6.16m) from 74,745 donors from last Wednesday until Monday morning, and another roughly 15-million koruna is on the way from donors, organiser Martin Ondracek said.

“Over the weekend we booked two generators — the diesel-fuelled boxes that come on a truck — for 8-million koruna each that should go to two smaller health facilities,” Ondracek said.

The initiative co-operated with three funds in Ukraine to avoid lengthy logistical and customs delays, but iy is also in talks with Czech suppliers as not everything is available immediately, he added.

“There are about 30 people working on this, we need to spend the money as fast as possible,” Ondracek said, adding there was a particular demand for chemical heaters and batteries.

“Batteries are crucial for people to charge when power is available so they have at least some power for a kettle or charging phones [when the grid is down].”