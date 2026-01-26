World briefs: Fire at Greek biscuit factory claims 3

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Emergency personnel work at the site of a biscuit factory fire near Trikala, Greece, January 26 2026. Picture: Reuters

Three dead after explosion in Greece

Athens — A fire broke out after an explosion at a biscuit factory near the central Greek city of Trikala on Monday, killing three people and leaving another two missing, the fire brigade said.

Thick black smoke billowed into the sky as about 40 firefighters and 13 trucks tackled the blaze, with flames visible across the roof of the factory.

Factory owner Violanta said the cause is unclear, according to a statement cited by the Athens News Agency.

Eight of 13 people at the factory managed to escape, while three bodies were recovered and another two people are missing, fire officials said.

Investigators and disaster response units went to the scene.

Six people including a firefighter were treated at a local hospital, mainly for respiratory problems, but their lives are not at risk, health minister Adonis Georgiadis told ERTnews radio.

“We only care about our people right now. We stand by them and their families and doing everything possible to support them,” Violanta said. Reuters

Former Philippines president Rodrigo Duterte in Metro Manila, the Philippines, November 13 2024. Picture: Reuters/Lisa Marie David (Lisa Marie David)

Duterte fit for pretrial, ICC rules

The Hague — Judges at the International Criminal Court (ICC) have ruled that octogenarian former Philippines president Rodrigo Duterte is fit to attend pretrial hearings and will hold a confirmation of charges hearing on February 23, the court said on Monday.

Duterte’s defence had said the elderly politician, who is being held in The Hague over murders during his war on drugs, could not stand trial due to cognitive decline.

Judges said in a statement that a report by independent medical experts finds that Duterte will be able to understand and participate in his case.

They recalled that for someone to be deemed fit to take part in their case it is enough that they have a broad understanding of the procedures, not that they operate at their highest level.

“The chamber is satisfied, in law, that Mister Duterte is able effectively to exercise his procedural rights and is therefore fit to take part in the pretrial proceedings,” the judges said.

They also set a new date for his hearing for confirmation of charges, an important step towards a trial. Reuters

Cold weather in the US has raised concerns of crop losses in wheat fields lacking snow cover. Picture: Reuters/Elizabeth Frantz (Elizabeth Frantz)

Wheat hits six-week high in US amid freeze

Chicago wheat rose to its highest level in more than six weeks on Monday, while maize gained for a third consecutive session as extreme cold weather in the US and Russia raised fears over supplies.

The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Wv1 climbed 0.4% to $5.31-3/4 a bushel, by 2.52 GMT (4.52am), having hit its highest since December 12 earlier in the session.

Cold weather in the US raised concerns of crop losses in wheat fields lacking snow cover.

A powerful US winter storm spread a paralysing mix of heavy snow, sleet and freezing rain from the Ohio Valley and mid-South to New England on Sunday, compounded by bitter, Arctic cold gripping much of the nation east of the Rockies.

An ongoing bout of severe cold in Russia, the world’s biggest wheat exporter, added to the concerns.

The cold weather has disrupted soybean and maize markets, analysts said, as slower processing at plants tightened supplies and lifted futures. Reuters

Guanajuato is one of Mexico’s most dangerous states. Picture: 123RF/anastasiiaz (123RF/anastasiiaz)

Attackers kill 11 at Mexican soccer field

A group of armed attackers killed 11 people and injured 12 at a soccer field after a match in the Mexican city of Salamanca, its mayor, Cesar Prieto, said on Facebook on Sunday, but a motive was not immediately clear.

A woman and a child were among those injured in the “regrettable and cowardly” attack in the Loma de Flores community during a social gathering, Prieto added, describing the incident as a severe social breakdown.

“This incident adds to a wave of violence that we are sadly experiencing in the state, and particularly in Salamanca,” he added. “Criminal groups are trying to subjugate the authorities, which they will not achieve.”

An investigation has been launched into the attack, said the office of the attorney-general in the state of Guanajuato, where Salamanca is located.

The office is co-ordinating efforts with municipal, state and federal authorities to strengthen security in the area, protect its people and find the perpetrators, it added in a statement.

“Those responsible will be found,” Prieto added in his Facebook remarks.

Guanajuato is one of Mexico’s most dangerous states. Reuters