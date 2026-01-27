World briefs: Azerbaijan foils embassy attack plot, arrests 3 suspects

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Authorities in Azerbaijan said on Tuesday they had arrested three individuals planning an attack on a foreign embassy. Picture: Reuters

Baku — Authorities in Azerbaijan said on Tuesday they had arrested three individuals planning an attack on a foreign embassy in the capital Baku at the instructions of Islamic State Khorasan (Isis-K), the Afghan offshoot of Islamic State.

In a statement, the State Security Service said the three men, whom it named, had conspired with members of Isis-K, obtained weapons and planned to attack a foreign embassy before they were apprehended by security forces.

The statement did not name the foreign embassy. One of the men was born in 2000, and the two others in 2005.

Isis-K claimed responsibility for the 2024 Crocus City Hall attack in Moscow, which left at least 145 people dead.

There have been a number of IS-linked plots foiled in the majority-Muslim regions of Russia, where the group is listed as a banned terrorist organisation, and in Central Asia.

Azerbaijan, a South Caucasus country of some 10-million people bordering Russia and Iran, is a secular country with a predominantly Muslim population, the majority of whom are Shiites.

In its statement, Azerbaijani authorities said the suspects had been arrested on charges of “preparation for terrorism” on the basis of religious hostility. They said the investigation was ongoing.

In a separate case, an Azerbaijani court sentenced a man affiliated with Isis-K to 13 years in prison on terrorism charges last October after finding him guilty of plotting an attack on a synagogue in Baku with a Molotov cocktail in December 2024. Reuters

A North Korean missile test, at an unknown location, December 28 2025. Picture: KCNA/Reuters (KCNA)

North Korea launches multiple missiles amid defence talks

Seoul — North Korea fired multiple ballistic missiles towards the sea on Tuesday that were likely short-range projectiles, South Korea and Japan said, as Washington and Seoul hold talks on transforming their defence posture against Pyongyang.

South Korea’s joint chiefs of staff said the missiles were launched from an area near the North’s capital, Pyongyang, at around 3.50pm local time (6.50am GMT) towards the sea off its east coast. It said the missiles flew about 350km.

Japan’s coast guard separately said it had detected what could be ballistic missiles launched by North Korea that dropped a few minutes later. Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said the missiles would have no impact on Japan.

The missiles reached a maximum altitude of 80km, according to Japan.

South Korea’s Office of National Security urged North Korea to immediately halt ballistic missile launches, condemning them as provocative activities and violations of UN Security Council resolutions.

Japan said, “Repeated launches of ballistic missiles... by North Korea threaten the peace and security of our country, the region and the international community”.

“Such ballistic missile launches also violate relevant UN Security Council resolutions and constitute a grave issue affecting the safety of the public. Japan has lodged a strong protest with North Korea and strongly condemned these actions,” it said in a statement.

North Korea has in recent months test-launched short-range missiles and multiple-launch rockets that it has said were being developed as a key part of its tactical nuclear arsenal to protect itself from threats from the US and South Korea. Reuters

Netflix’s proposed deal for Warner Bros Discovery has been facing political pushback and regulatory scrutiny. Picture: Reuters/Dado Ruvic (Dado Ruvic)

UK politicians call for review of Netflix bid for Warner Bros

London — More than a dozen UK politicians and former policymakers have called on the country’s competition watchdog to launch a full review of Netflix’s $83bn bid for Warner Bros Discovery, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.

The group of politicians, in a letter to Sarah Cardell, CEO of the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), raised concerns that the deal “will cement an already dominant player” in the TV streaming market, according to the report.

The politicians said the deal could lead “to a substantial lessening of competition with damaging consequences for consumers”, the FT report said, citing the letter.

The CMA said it can’t speculate on cases it will or won’t look into outside of a formal investigation. Warner Bros and Netflix did not immediately respond to Reuters’ requests for comment.

Netflix’s proposed deal for Warner Bros Discovery has been facing political pushback and regulatory scrutiny, with some members of the US Congress deeming the acquisition as an antitrust “nightmare” for consumers and creatives.

Bloomberg reported last week that the EU’s antitrust regulators are expected to scrutinise rival bids by Netflix and Paramount Skydance for Warner Bros at the same time, setting up an unusual head-to-head competition review.

According to the FT report, the letter to the CMA was signed by Chris Smith, Oliver Dowden and Karen Bradley, who have all acted as the UK secretary of state for culture, media and sport, as well as Tony Hall, a former director-general of the BBC.

Other signatories include Guy Black, chair of the News Media Association and deputy chair of Telegraph Media Group, and Tina Stowell, former leader of the House of Lords, FT reported.

A worker at a store in Tokyo, Japan. Picture: Reuters/Kim Kyung-Hoon (Kim Kyung-Hoon)

Japan’s service sector prices rise 2.6% in December

Tokyo — A leading indicator of Japan’s services sector prices rose 2.6% in December from a year earlier, data showed on Tuesday, backing up the central bank’s view that labour shortages will continue to prod companies to pass on rising costs.

The data adds to growing signs that steady wage gains, coupled with rising import costs from a weak yen, will keep inflation elevated and justify further interest rate hikes by the central bank.

The increase in the services producer price index, which tracks the prices companies charge each other for services, followed a 2.7% gain in November, Bank of Japan data showed.

“Labour shortages will likely intensify ahead and prompt firms to pass on labour costs for various services, which will keep the index rising at a pace of around 2%,” said Koya Miyamae, senior economist at SMBC Nikko Securities.

Prices rose for labour-intensive industries such as hotel and construction work, the data showed, underscoring the central bank’s view that a tight jobs market will keep pushing up wages and service-sector inflation.

The BOJ ended a massive, decade-long stimulus programme in 2024 and in December last year raised short-term interest rates to 0.75% on the view that Japan was on the cusp of durably meeting its 2% inflation target. Reuters

Indonesian central bank deputy governor Thomas Djiwandono. Picture: Reuters/Willy Kurniawan (Reuters/Willy Kurniawan)

Indonesia appoints Prabowo’s nephew as central bank deputy

Jakarta — Indonesia’s parliament on Tuesday appointed President Prabowo Subianto’s nephew, Thomas Djiwandono, as a deputy governor of the central bank, in spite of some concerns his installation will undermine the institution’s operational independence.

The decision was unanimously agreed upon during the House’s plenary session on Tuesday, said Saan Mustopa, the House’s deputy speaker.

On Monday, a parliamentary commission overseeing finance had endorsed Thomas as the new deputy governor for Bank Indonesia, eliminating two other career central bankers.

“Hopefully this mandate can be carried out with integrity and wisdom and also give a significant contribution in strengthening monetary policy, maintaining financial stability, and supporting sustainable economic growth,” Mustopa said.

After the appointment, Thomas will be formally sworn in by the Supreme Court, though the timing is still unclear.

Thomas’ nomination has sparked some investor concerns about the independence of Bank Indonesia, driving the rupiah to a record low of 16,985 per US dollar last week. It later recovered after BI kept rates unchanged in an effort to shore up the currency. Reuters