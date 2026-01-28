Trump warns Iran next US strike would be far worse

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

President Donald Trump says a US naval force headed by the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln, pictured, 'is approaching Iran'. REUTERS/Mike Blake

By Agency Staff

Washington — US President Donald Trump urged Iran on Wednesday to come to the table and make a deal on nuclear weapons, or the next US attack would be far worse, but Tehran said that if that happened, it would fight back as never before.

“Hopefully Iran will quickly ‘come to the table’ and negotiate a fair and equitable deal — no nuclear weapons — one that is good for all parties. Time is running out; it is truly of the essence!” Trump wrote in a social media post.

The Republican US president, who pulled out of world powers’ 2015 nuclear deal with Tehran during his first White House term, noted that his last warning to Iran was followed by a military strike in June.

“The next attack will be far worse! Don’t make that happen again,” Trump wrote. He also repeated that a US “armada” was heading towards the Islamic Republic.

Iran’s mission to the UN responded in kind.

“Last time the US blundered into wars in Afghanistan and Iraq, it squandered over $7-trillion and lost more than 7,000 American lives,” it said in an X post quoting Trump’s statement.

“Iran stands ready for dialogue based on mutual respect and interests — but if pushed, it will defend itself and respond like never before!"

Iran's foreign minister Abbas Araqchi. (Iranian Foreign Ministry/WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Handout via REUTERS)

Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araqchi said he had not been in contact with US special envoy Steve Witkoff in recent days or requested negotiations, state media reported on Wednesday.

Trump said a US naval force headed by the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln was approaching Iran. Two US officials told Reuters on Monday that the Lincoln and supporting warships had arrived in the Middle East.

The warships started moving from the Asia-Pacific region last week as US-Iranian tensions soared following a bloody crackdown on protests across Iran by its clerical authorities in recent weeks.

Trump has repeatedly threatened to intervene if Iran continued to kill protesters, but the countrywide demonstrations over economic privations and political repression have since abated.

He has said the US would act if Tehran resumed its nuclear programme after the June airstrikes by Israeli and US forces on key nuclear installations.