World briefs | Rain stalls search after Indonesia landslide kills 34

Indonesian rescue members carry a body bag containing the remains of a victim from the site of a landslide following heavy rains in Pasir Langu village, West Bandung regency, West Java province, Indonesia, on January 27 2026.

Rain hampers search as Indonesia landslide death toll rises to 34

Bandung Barat, Indonesia — Rain is hampering the search for 32 people still missing five days after a landslide hit Indonesia’s West Java province, the disaster mitigation agency said on Wednesday, as it raised the death toll to 34.

The landslide struck Pasir Langu village in the Bandung Barat region early on Saturday, triggered by heavy rains that started a day earlier.

Among those missing is the brother of Muhammad Rifal Firmansyah, 14. Rifal has spent the past four days at the landslide site, digging through mud and rocks and showing rescuers photographs of his father, mother and brother on his phone.

His father and mother were found dead on Tuesday, but his brother remains missing. Several other relatives have also not been found, his aunt said.

Rifal was 50km away in an Islamic boarding school when the landslide struck, and he learnt of the disaster from a cousin.

“I contacted everyone at home, but no one responded. Then I knew it hit my home. I cried,” he said.

“We had landslides before, but small; it would just pass the front of the house. This time, it levelled everything. Everything’s gone.” Reuters

Iran executes man convicted of spying for Israel

Dubai — Iran executed a man on Wednesday who was accused of spying for Israel, the Iranian judiciary’s media outlet Mizan reported, naming him as Hamidreza Sabet Esmaeilipour.

Entangled in a decades-long shadow war with Israel, Iran has executed many people it has accused of having links with the Israeli intelligence service and facilitating its operations in the country.

“Hamidreza Sabet Esmaeilipour, who was arrested on April 29 2025, was hanged for the crime of espionage and intelligence co-operation in favour of a hostile intelligence service (Mossad) through... the transfer of classified documents and information, after the verdict was confirmed by the Supreme Court and through legal procedures,” Mizan said.

Executions of Iranians convicted of spying for Israel have significantly increased since last year following a direct confrontation between the two regional enemies in June, when Israeli and US forces struck Iran’s nuclear facilities. Reuters

Israel buries remains of last captive recovered from Gaza

Meitar, Israel — The remains of the last Israeli captive recovered from the Gaza Strip were set to be buried on Wednesday in a funeral that will help Israel turn the page after one of the most traumatising periods in its history.

Ran Gvili, an off-duty police officer, was killed fighting militants during the October 7 2023 Hamas attack on southern Israel. He was then seized and taken back into Gaza by the Islamic Jihad militant group, Israeli officials say.

Gvili was among about 250 people abducted during the attack, which killed around 1,200 people, according to Israeli tallies, and set off the war in Gaza, in which Palestinian health authorities say Israel killed more than 71,000 Palestinians.

Many of the hostages were released during two short ceasefires, but dozens died in captivity. Under the terms of an October deal brokered by US President Donald Trump, Hamas and other groups agreed to return the remaining hostages, alive or dead, in exchange for the release of Palestinian prisoners.

Gvili, who was the last to be released, will be buried in his hometown of Meitar in southern Israel. His casket will be driven there in a procession beginning in Camp Shura, a facility where Israel has identified victims of the October 2023 attack.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Isaac Herzog were expected to deliver eulogies at the funeral, expected to begin at 10.30am (8.30am GMT).

The return of the last hostage and his burial will mark a moment of national healing for Israelis. The Hamas attack, the bloodiest killing of Jews since the Holocaust, was widely seen as the most traumatic event in the country’s history.

It also completes a core aspect of the initial phase of Trump’s plan to end the war. The second stage, which Washington announced had started earlier this month, includes the reopening of Gaza’s Rafah border with Egypt. Reuters

Indian deputy chief minister Pawar dies in plane crash

Delhi — Ajit Pawar, the deputy chief minister of India’s wealthiest state, Maharashtra, was killed on Wednesday when his charter aircraft crashed and caught fire, along with four other people on board, the aviation regulator said.

Pawar, who hailed from a top political family, was en route to his home region to canvass in local body elections, media said.

Two of his staff and two crew were also aboard the VSR Ventures-operated Learjet 45 aircraft, the directorate general of civil aviation said.

“No person on board has survived,” it added in an initial statement.

VK Singh, the director of VSR Ventures, told broadcaster India Today that the plane crashed during its approach to the city of Baramati, but the cause was not clear.

“The aircraft is 100% safe,” he said. “The crew was fairly experienced.”

Video images showed smoke billowing from some of the burning wreckage of the plane, scattered across an open field.

“At first it was on fire; after that there were four or five more explosions,” an unidentified witness told the ANI news agency after seeing the plane crash and explode. But the flames were too fierce to pull anyone out, he added.

Reuters holds a minority stake in ANI. Reuters

No injuries but fire forces evacuation at French Alps hotel

Paris — Scores of people were evacuated after a fire swept through a five-star hotel in the ski resort of Courchevel in the French Alps late on Tuesday, officials said.

No one was injured in the blaze which started in the attic of the Hotel des Grandes Alpes at around 7pm (6pm GMT), the Prefecture of the Savoie region said on its website.

Officials said almost 100 people were evacuated, and local media later reported the number had risen to 270 after the fire spread to a nearby building. Staff and guests took refuge in other hotels, the local government said.

“The evacuation proceeded calmly, and no injuries have been reported so far,” it said.

Safety measures are under scrutiny in the region after a blaze in a bar in the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana on New Year’s Eve killed 40 people and injured more than 100, many of them teenagers. Reuters

India monitors Nipah cases as region tightens travel screening

Bengaluru — India is monitoring Nipah virus infections, with two reported from its eastern state of West Bengal since December, the health ministry said, as some Southeast Asian nations step up scrutiny of air travellers.

Tuesday’s confirmation came a day after Thailand said it had tightened airport screening measures, with neighbouring Malaysia following suit.

“Speculative and incorrect figures regarding Nipah virus cases are being circulated,” the Indian ministry warned in a statement that put the tally of infections at two.

Authorities have identified and traced 196 contacts linked to both cases, it added, with none showing symptoms and all testing negative for the virus.

Thailand has assigned designated parking bays for aircraft arriving from areas with Nipah outbreaks, its health ministry said, while passengers must make health declarations before clearing immigration.

Malaysia’s health ministry said it was beefing up preparedness via health screening at international ports of entry, especially for arrivals from countries at risk.

The World Health Organisation, which estimates Nipah’s fatality rate at 40% to 75%, ranks it as a priority pathogen for its potential to trigger an epidemic. There is no vaccine to prevent infection and no treatment to cure it. Reuters