EU poised to list Iran’s Revolutionary Guard as terrorist group over crackdown

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

By Agency Staff

Brussels/Dubai — EU foreign ministers adopted new sanctions on Iran on Thursday targeting individuals and entities involved in a violent crackdown on protesters and in the country’s support of Russia, EU diplomats said on Thursday.

The ministers are also expected to reach a political agreement to include Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on the bloc’s list of terrorist organisations, putting the IRGC in a category similar to that of Islamic State and al-Qaeda and marking a symbolic shift in Europe’s approach to Iran’s leadership.

Some EU members, led by France, have long been reluctant to add the IRGC to that list, but Paris said on Wednesday it would support the move, paving the way for an approval, even though such a decision needs unanimity among the bloc’s 27 members.

The IRGC, set up after Iran’s 1979 Islamic Revolution to protect the Shiite clerical ruling system, has great sway in the country, controlling swathes of the economy and armed forces. It was also put in charge of Iran’s ballistic missile and nuclear programmes.

In the US, President Donald Trump is weighing options against Iran that include targeted strikes on security forces and leaders to inspire protesters, multiple sources said, even as Israeli and Arab officials said air power alone would not topple the clerical rulers.

Smoke rises as protesters gather in Mashhad, Iran, January 10 2026. Picture: Reuters (SOCIAL MEDIA)

Two US sources familiar with the discussions said Trump wanted to create conditions for “regime change” after a crackdown on a nationwide protest movement earlier this month, killing thousands of people.

To do so, he was looking at options to hit commanders and institutions that Washington holds responsible for the violence, to give protesters the confidence that they could overrun government and security buildings, they said.

One of the US sources said the options being discussed by Trump’s aides also include a much larger strike intended to have a lasting effect, possibly against the ballistic missiles that can reach US allies in the Middle East or its nuclear enrichment programmes.

The other source said Trump has not yet made a final decision on a course of action, including whether to take the military path. The arrival of a US aircraft carrier and supporting warships in the Middle East this week has expanded Trump’s capabilities to potentially take military action after he repeatedly threatened intervention over Iran’s crackdown.