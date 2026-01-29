Starmer and Xi pledge ‘reset’ in UK-China relations

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping ahead of a bilateral meeting during his visit to China, in Beijing, China, January 29 2026. Picture: Carl Court/Reuters

By Andrew MacAskill

Beijing — Britain’s Prime Minister Keir Starmer and China’s President Xi Jinping hailed a reset of ties on Thursday, pledging to build an economic partnership with deals including a major investment by AstraZeneca they said would benefit both countries.

On the key day of his four-day visit to China, the first by a British prime minister in eight years, Starmer spent about three hours with Xi at a formal summit and a lunch, during which they also chatted about soccer and Shakespeare.

Starmer is the latest Western leader to head to China as nations hedge against the unpredictability of US President Donald Trump. Thursday’s talks also included security issues, Russia’s war in Ukraine and human rights.

The British premier held up a plan by AstraZeneca to pioneer new medicines by investing $15bn in its Chinese operations as proof of the benefits that could flow to both countries.

Starmer said the closer ties would enable Britain to engage in “frank dialogue” when there was disagreement.

Misgivings about human rights

Starmer, whose centre-left Labour government has struggled to deliver the economic growth it promised, has made improving relations with the world’s second-largest economy a priority, despite misgivings about espionage and human rights.

“China is a vital player on the global stage, and it’s vital we build a more sophisticated relationship where we can identify opportunities to collaborate, but of course also allow a meaningful dialogue on areas where we disagree,” Starmer told Xi at the start of their meeting.

Xi said ties with Britain had gone through “twists and turns” that did not serve the interests of either country, and China was ready to develop a long-term partnership. “We can deliver a result that can withstand the test of history,” Xi told Starmer, flanked by his top ministers, at their summit at the Great Hall of the People.

He follows in the footsteps of Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, who this month signed an economic deal with Beijing to tear down trade barriers, drawing Trump’s ire.

The British leader told reporters he had made progress in discussions with Beijing to reduce tariffs on whisky, and announced a new agreement whereby Britons visiting China for less than 30 days would no longer need a visa.

The “relationship is in a good place, a strong place”, said Starmer, who is being accompanied by more than 50 business leaders on the trip.

He described the meeting with Xi as warm and constructive, adding they chatted about major English Premier League soccer clubs. Starmer gave Xi a ball from a recent match between Manchester United, the Chinese president’s favoured team, and the British premier’s team Arsenal.

Investments curbed

Ties between Britain and China had deteriorated for years under previous Conservative governments, when London curbed some Chinese investment over national security worries and expressed concern over a crackdown on political freedoms in Hong Kong.

“I made the promise 18 months ago, when we were elected into government, that I would make Britain face outwards again,” Starmer told Xi at the summit talks.

Kemi Badenoch, the leader of Britain’s opposition Conservative Party, said on Wednesday she would not have gone to China because of the security risks the country poses.

British security services said China routinely spies on the government. China had denied the claims.

Starmer is also seeking Beijing’s help to bolster security, announcing the countries would jointly tackle gangs involved in trafficking illegal migrants. The deal focuses on reducing the use of Chinese-made engines for small boats that transport people across the Channel to claim asylum in Britain.

British and Chinese officials will share intelligence to identify smugglers’ supply routes and work with Chinese manufacturers to prevent legitimate businesses from being exploited by organised crime, Downing Street said.

Starmer told reporters he had a “respectful discussion” with Xi about the case of Jimmy Lai, the former Hong Kong media tycoon and British citizen who was convicted in December of national security crimes.