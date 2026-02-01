World briefs: Ukraine and Russia to hold talks in Abu Dhabi

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and first lady Olena Zelenska visit a monument to Holodomor victims, in Kyiv, Ukraine November 22 2025. Picture: Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Reuters

Ukraine signals readiness for substantive Abu Dhabi talks

Kyiv — A new round of US-brokered trilateral talks between Ukraine and Russia will take place in Abu Dhabi on February 4 and 5, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Sunday, adding that Kyiv was ready for a “substantive discussion”.

“Our negotiating team has just delivered a report. The dates for the next trilateral meetings have been set — February 4 and 5 in Abu Dhabi,” he wrote on X.

“Ukraine is ready for a substantive discussion, and we are interested in ensuring that the outcome brings us closer to a real and dignified end to the war.” Reuters

Security Council deputy chair Dmitry Medvedev. Picture: Sputnik/Yulia Zyryanova/Reuters (Sputnik/Yulia Zyryanova/Pool via REUTERS)

Medvedev predicts Russia’s ‘soon’ victory in Ukraine

Moscow — Dmitry Medvedev, deputy chair of Russia’s powerful Security Council, said Russia will “soon” win military victory in the Ukraine war, but the key thing was to prevent any further conflict.

“Soon,” Medvedev, who served as Russian president from 2008 to 2012, said when asked by the WarGonzo Russian war blogger in an interview when Russia would win the war. “I would like this to happen as soon as possible.”

“But it is equally important to think about what will happen next. After all, the goal of victory is to prevent new conflicts. This is absolutely obvious,” Medvedev said in the interview with TASS, WarGonzo and Reuters. Reuters

Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney shakes hands with China's Premier Li Qiang at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, January 15 2026. Picture: Carlos Osorio/Reuters (Carlos Osorio/Reuters )

Trump warns Canada over China trade deal

Aboard Air Force One — US President Donald Trump on Saturday said the US would respond in a significant way if Canada proceeds with the trade agreement it negotiated with China.

“If they do a deal with China, yeah, we’ll do something very substantial,” Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One. “We don’t want China to take over Canada. And if they make the deal that he’s looking to make, China will take over Canada.”

Trump last week said he would impose 100% tariffs on Canada if it follows through on a trade deal with China. Reuters

US President Donald Trump aboard Air Force One, January 22 2026. Picture: Jonathan Ernst/Reuters (Jonathan Ernst)

After tariff threat, Trump says US will work deal on Cuba

Aboard Air Force One — US President Donald Trump said on Saturday that he believed the United States would “work a deal” on Cuba.

His comments came days after threatening tariffs on any country supplying Cuba with oil.

Trump reiterated his call for Cuba to negotiate with the US.

“It doesn’t have to be a humanitarian crisis,” Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One en route to Florida.

“I think they probably would come to us and want to make a deal... They have a situation that’s very bad for Cuba. They have no money. They have no oil. They lived off Venezuelan money and oil, and none of that’s coming now.” Reuters

Members of a bomb disposal squad examine the site of a blast in Khanozai, Balochistan, Pakistan, February 7, 2024. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed (NASEER AHMED)

Pakistan security forces kill 145 militants in Balochistan

Karachi — Pakistan’s security forces killed 145 militants over 40 hours after co-ordinated attacks across Balochistan, the chief minister of the southwestern province said on Sunday, as the authorities battle one of the deadliest flare-ups in years.

The attacks underscore the persistence of insurgents in the resource-rich province bordering Iran and Afghanistan, where separatist militant groups have stepped up assaults on security forces, civilians and infrastructure.

The death toll includes militants killed in raids on Friday and Saturday, as well as additional militants killed during ongoing clearance operations, the chief minister of Balochistan, Sarfaraz Bugti, told a press conference in Quetta.

The military had said 92 militants were killed on Saturday. Reuters

An Apple store. Picture: Reuters (Fred Prouser)

India hands Apple major win on smartphone manufacturing rules

New Delhi — India’s government on Sunday handed a major win to Apple by allowing foreign companies to freely provide machines to their contract manufacturers set up in certain areas for five years, without fearing any tax risk.

Smartphone manufacturing is a key plank of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s agenda, but Apple had been lobbying India’s government to modify its income tax laws to ensure the company is not taxed for ownership of high-end iPhone machinery it provides to its contract manufacturers.

In India, unlike China, Apple was concerned that if it paid for machines for its contract manufacturers, Indian law could consider that a so-called “business connection” and impose taxes on its iPhone sales profits. That had forced its contract manufacturers, Foxconn and Tata to spend billions of dollars on machines.

India on Sunday said, “To promote manufacturing of electronic goods for a contract manufacturer”, it is making certain law changes to ensure that mere ownership of machines by a foreign company does not lead to income or taxes on it. Reuters

Nirmala Sitharaman, India's finance minister. Picture: T.NARAYAN/BLOOMBERG

India cuts tariffs to reduce China dependence and boost exports

New Delhi — India on Sunday cut a range of tariffs on capital goods and raw materials in a push to cut its dependence on China for products essential to the energy transition and to reduce costs for exporters hit by US trade policies.

Customs duty reforms, analysts say, are critical to achieving India’s $1-trillion goods export target, arguing that lower input costs would help firms integrate into global supply chains and attract investment, diversifying away from China.

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said India will cut the duty on capital goods needed to process critical minerals and make lithium-ion battery cells, which will aid the nation’s energy transition efforts and wean it off China. Reuters