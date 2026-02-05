Erdogan seeks to cool US-Iran tensions as missile dispute threatens talks

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

By Tuvan Gumrukcu and Parisa Hafezi

Istanbul/Dubai — President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan says Turkey is working hard to prevent US-Iran tensions from tipping the Middle East into a new conflict, as the two adversaries signal that disagreement over Tehran’s missile arsenal threatens to torpedo a deal.

Speaking to reporters on a return flight from a visit to Egypt, Erdogan added that talks at the level of the US and Iranian leadership would be helpful after lower-level nuclear negotiations due in Oman on Friday, according to a transcript of his comments shared by his office on Thursday.

Turkey was doing its best to prevent an escalation, said Erdogan, who has spent years cultivating a close relationship with US President Donald Trump while expanding Ankara’s diplomatic influence across the Middle East and beyond.

Iran and the US remain at odds over Washington’s insistence that negotiations include Tehran’s missile arsenal and Iran’s vow to discuss only its nuclear programme, in a standoff that has led to mutual threats of airstrikes.

The differences over the talks’ scope and venue have raised doubts about whether the meeting would take place, leaving open the possibility that Trump could carry out a threat to strike Iran.

Asked on Wednesday whether Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei should be worried, Trump told NBC News, “I would say he should be very worried. Yeah, he should be.” He added that “they’re negotiating with us” but did not elaborate.

Iran's Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Picture: (Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader/WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Handout via REUTERS/ File photo)

After Trump spoke, US and Iranian officials said the two sides had agreed to shift the talks’ location to Muscat after initially accepting Istanbul.

But there was no indication they had found common ground on the agenda.

German chancellor Friedrich Merz said on Thursday that worries about a further escalation in conflict with Iran characterised his talks during a trip to the Gulf region.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz. Picture: (Carsten Koall)

He urged Iran to end what he called aggression and enter into talks, saying Germany would do everything it could to de-escalate the situation and work towards regional stability.

“In all my conversations yesterday and today, great concern has been expressed about a further escalation in the conflict with Iran,” he said during a press conference in Doha.

Gulf Arab states fear that Iran will carry out its threat to target US bases on their territory if the US attacks the Islamic Republic.

China, meanwhile, said it supported Iran’s legitimate right to the peaceful use of nuclear energy and opposed the “threat of force and sanction pressure”.

China would continue to promote the proper resolution of the Iranian nuclear issue, Liu Bin, China’s assistant foreign minister, told Iran’s deputy foreign minister in Beijing, the Chinese ministry said.

Tensions are high across the region as the US builds up forces there, and regional players seek to avoid a military confrontation that many fear could escalate into a wider war.

Nuclear programme

Iran says the talks must be confined to its long-running nuclear dispute with Western powers, rejecting a US demand to also discuss Tehran’s missiles and warning that pushing issues beyond the nuclear programme could jeopardise the talks.

But US secretary of state Marco Rubio said on Wednesday that talks would have to include the range of Iran’s ballistic missiles, its support for armed proxy groups around the Middle East and its treatment of its own people, besides nuclear issues.

Iranian sources say the US is demanding Tehran limit the range of Iran’s missiles to 500km.

Tehran’s regional sway has been weakened by Israel’s attacks on its proxies — from Hamas in Gaza to Hezbollah in Lebanon, the Houthis in Yemen and militias in Iraq — and by the ousting of Iran’s close ally, former Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

While the talks were originally set for Turkey, Iran wanted the meeting to take place in Oman as a continuation of previous talks held in the Gulf Arab country that had focused strictly on Tehran’s nuclear programme, a regional official said.

Iran says its nuclear activities are meant for peaceful, not military, purposes, while the US and Israel have accused it of past efforts to develop nuclear weapons.

The diplomatic efforts follow Trump’s threats of military action against Iran during its bloody crackdown on protesters last month and the deployment of more naval power to the Gulf.

The US has sent thousands of troops to the Middle East, as well as an aircraft carrier, other warships, fighter jets, spy planes and air refuelling tankers.

Trump has warned that “bad things” would probably happen if a deal could not be reached, ratcheting up pressure on the Islamic Republic.