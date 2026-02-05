US and Russia finalising deal to extend New START nuclear arms treaty, Axios reports

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

US President Donald Trump, seen here at the National Prayer Breakfast in Washington, DC, wants China brought into a deal on reducing nuclear weapons.

By Shubham Kalia, Andrea Shalal and Jonathan Landay

Washington – The US and Russia are closing in on a deal to observe the New START nuclear arms control treaty beyond its expiry on Thursday, Axios reported, citing three sources familiar with the talks.

The New START treaty, which set limits on each side’s missiles, launchers and strategic warheads, is the last in a series of nuclear agreements dating back more than half a century to the Cold War.

Negotiations had been taking place over the past 24 hours in Abu Dhabi, but an agreement had not been reached, Axios said, citing an additional source.

The White House had no immediate comment on the report, which came after several other developments in relations between the world’s two biggest nuclear powers.

The US military’s European Command said on Thursday the US and Russia had agreed in Abu Dhabi to resume a high-level military-to-military dialogue.

Also, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said peace talks with Russia, backed by the US, would continue in the near future after negotiators ended a second round of discussions in Abu Dhabi.

The Axios report on New START said it was unclear whether the agreement to observe the treaty’s terms for an additional period, possibly six months, would be enshrined in any formal way.

Kremlin awaits ‘constructive response’

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Russia was still ready to talk with the US if Washington responded constructively to a proposal by Moscow to keep abiding by the limits of the expiring New START nuclear treaty.

“If there are any constructive replies, of course we will conduct a dialogue,” Peskov said.

The New START treaty signed in 2010 allowed a single extension, which was agreed by former US president Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin for five years. Any further extension would require an executive decision to voluntarily adhere to the limits of the treaty.

US President Donald Trump, who spoke with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday, wants China brought into a nuclear reduction deal.

Beijing has so far declined negotiations with Moscow and Washington as it has a fraction of their warhead numbers — an estimated 600, compared to about 4,000 each for Russia and the US.

The White House said this week that Trump would decide the way forward on nuclear arms control, which he would “clarify on his own timeline” but gave no further details.