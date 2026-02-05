World briefs: Russian captain jailed for crashing ship into US tanker

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Russian captain jailed for crashing ship into US tanker

London — The captain of a container ship that crashed into a US tanker off Britain’s east coast last year was jailed for six years on Thursday for causing the death of a crew member through gross negligence.

Russian national Vladimir Motin was captain of the Portuguese-flagged Solong when it hit the Stena Immaculate tanker, which was anchored and carrying more than 220,000 barrels of high-grade aviation fuel, on March 10 2025.

The collision started a blaze on both ships and caused the death of Philippines national and Solong crew member Mark Pernia, whose body has never been found.

Motin’s lawyer, James Leonard, said Motin unsuccessfully tried to take the Solong off autopilot and change course, arguing that while Motin was at fault he was not grossly negligent. Reuters

US firms’ drones on display at Singapore Airshow

Singapore — Several US drone firms made their debuts at the Singapore Airshow this week, seeking to expand their business beyond the Pentagon to countries in Asia that are increasingly concerned about the threat posed by China’s military build-up.

The lethal success of drones on both sides of Russia’s war in Ukraine has sparked a surge of Silicon Valley investment in drone and military AI start-ups, boosting the valuations of firms such as California-based Anduril Industries and Shield AI.

This wave of interest in the next generation of warfare is reshaping the character of major air shows that have been long-dominated by gleaming commercial airliners, daredevil fighter jets and troop-carrying helicopters. Reuters

Russia retaliates by expelling German diplomat

Moscow — Russia’s foreign ministry said on Thursday that it had expelled a German diplomat in response to what it said was Berlin’s unfounded expulsion of a Russian diplomat accused of espionage in January.

The ministry said in a statement that Germany’s accusations that the Russian diplomat had been engaged in spying were fabricated and a provocation.

“The expulsion of a German diplomat from Russia is completely unfounded and totally unacceptable,” said German foreign minister Johann Wadephul, adding that Russia was resorting to unjustified retaliatory measures instead of diplomacy.

Speaking during a trip to Brunei, Wadephul said the diplomat in question was a member of the military attaché staff at the German Embassy in Moscow. Reuters

Belgium meets Engie over nuclear reactor extensions

Brussels — The Belgian government said on Thursday it had resumed talks with French utility Engie over potential extensions of the country’s nuclear reactors, confirming an earlier report from Belgian newspaper L’Echo.

The Belgian government declined to give more information on what it said were on-going talks with the utility company.

After an initial meeting with Prime Minister Bart De Wever, another meeting is planned between Engie and energy minister Mathieu Bihet, L’Echo reported.

Engie did not immediately reply to requests for comment.

The government is exploring whether Doel 4 and Tihange 3, already set to operate 10 years longer under a previous deal, could be extended for up to 20 years, and whether other reactors could also remain online. Reuters