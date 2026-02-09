China critic Jimmy Lai jailed for 20 years in Hong Kong’s biggest national security case

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Media tycoon Jimmy Lai, founder of Apple Daily, looks on as he leaves the Court of Final Appeal by prison van, in Hong Kong, China February 1, 2021. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

By James Pomfret and Jessie Pang

Hong Kong’s most vocal China critic, media tycoon Jimmy Lai, was sentenced on Monday to 20 years in jail, ending the city’s biggest national security case, which drew international concern about Beijing’s clampdown on the city’s freedoms.

Lai’s sentence on two counts of conspiracy to collude with foreign forces and one for publishing seditious materials ends a legal saga that has spanned nearly five years.

The founder of the feisty but shuttered Apple Daily newspaper was first arrested in August 2020 and was convicted last year.

His 20-year sentence was within the harshest penalty tier for offences of a “grave nature”, the three judges said as they handed out the most severe punishment meted out yet under the national security law.

Lai’s sentence was enhanced by the fact that he was the “mastermind” and driving force behind “persistent” foreign collusion conspiracies, the judges said.

People queue to enter the West Kowloon Magistrates’ Courts building for sentencing in the national security collusion trial of Jimmy Lai, founder of the now-defunct pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily, in Hong Kong. Picture: REUTERS/TYRONE SIU (Tyrone Siu)

They cited prosecution evidence that the conspiracies had sought sanctions, blockades and other hostile acts from the US and other countries while involving a web of individuals, including Apple Daily staff, activists and foreigners.

Besides Lai, six former senior Apple Daily staffers, an activist and a paralegal were sentenced to jail terms ranging between six and 10 years.

“In the present case, Lai was no doubt the mastermind of all three conspiracies charged, and therefore he warrants a heavier sentence,” the judges said.

The 78-year-old, a British citizen, has denied all the charges against him, saying in court he is a “political prisoner” facing persecution from Beijing.

Within hours of the sentence, Australia, Britain, the EU, Japan and Taiwan expressed concerns about the impact of the sentencing and Lai’s situation.

British foreign secretary Yvette Cooper called for Lai’s release on humanitarian grounds, saying his sentence was “tantamount to a life sentence”. Cooper said Britain would “rapidly engage further on Mr Lai’s case”.

Japan’s chief cabinet secretary, Minoru Kihara, said his government was “seriously concerned” about the impact the case had on Hong Kong’s freedom of speech, association and assembly.

The Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office, under China’s state council, said in a statement the sentence “is a solemn and powerful declaration that whoever dares to challenge the law on safeguarding national security will be severely punished”.

Hong Kong’s leader John Lee said, “(Jimmy Lai) has committed numerous heinous crimes, and his evil deeds were beyond measure.” The “severe” sentence “brings great relief to all,” he added.

Lai’s plight has also been criticised by global leaders, including US President Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, spotlighting a years-long national security crackdown in the China-ruled Asian financial hub, following mass pro-democracy protests in 2019.

Those concerns were reflected in part in Lai’s long-standing international profile as a pro-democracy critic of China’s Communist Party leadership and his extensive political connections, particularly among US Republicans — ties that prosecutors cited during the case.

At the height of the protests in July 2019, Lai met then-US vice-president Mike Pence and then-secretary of state Mike Pompeo in Washington.

Beijing in 2020 imposed the national security law in Hong Kong, saying it was necessary to stabilise the city after months of sometimes violent unrest.

Lai’s friends and supporters say he is in frail health with diabetes and high blood pressure and should be freed.

Lai’s son, Sebastien, said the sentence “is devastating for our family and life-threatening for my father” and marked the “total destruction” of the Hong Kong legal system.

“After more than five years of relentlessly persecuting my father, it is time for China to do the right thing and release him before it is too late,” he said from outside Hong Kong.

One of Hong Kong’s most prominent Roman Catholics, Lai arrived at the court in a white jacket, with hands held together in a praying gesture as he smiled and waved at supporters.

Elaine Pearson, Asia director of Human Rights Watch, said a “sentence of this magnitude is both cruel and profoundly unjust”.

Hong Kong police played down concerns about Lai’s health.

The head of the force’s national security department, Steve Li, said Lai’s health concerns had been “exaggerated” and added that the tycoon deserved his sentence.

Beijing and Hong Kong officials have said that Lai has received a fair trial and all are treated equally under a national security law that they say has been vital to restoring order to the city.

Dozens of Lai’s supporters queued for several days to secure a spot in the courtroom, with scores of police officers, sniffer dogs and police vehicles — including an armoured truck and a bomb disposal van — deployed around the area.

“I feel that Mr Lai is the conscience of Hong Kong,” said a man named Sum, 64, who was in the queue.

Starmer raised the case of Lai, who holds British citizenship, during a meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping last month in Beijing, according to people briefed on the discussions, and called for his release.

Trump, too, raised Lai’s case with Xi during a meeting in October.

Lai’s lawyer, Robert Pang, said he could not comment when asked whether Lai would appeal, saying he has 28 days to do so.