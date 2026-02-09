World briefs: China overturns Canadian’s death sentence, lawyer says

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Canadian Robert Lloyd Schellenberg appears in court for a retrial of his drug smuggling case in Dalian, Liaoning province, China, January 14 2019. Picture: Handout/Reuters

Beijing/Montreal — China’s top court has overturned a Canadian man’s death sentence on drug charges, his lawyer said on Monday, marking a breakthrough in a case that has strained diplomatic relations between Ottawa and Beijing for years.

Robert Schellenberg was arrested in China in 2014 for suspected drug smuggling and convicted in 2018, initially receiving a 15-year prison sentence. He was then condemned to death in a January 2019 retrial, one month after Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou was arrested in Vancouver on a US warrant.

China’s supreme people’s court on Friday ruled against a death sentence passed by the lower court, said Beijing-based lawyer Zhang Dongshuo. The case will be sent to Liaoning provincial high people’s court for retrial, he said. Reuters

Police stand guard as demonstrators protest against Israeli President Isaac Herzog's state visit to Australia in Sydney, Australia, February 9 2026. (Reuters/Jeremy Piper )

Australians protest at visit by Israel’s Herzog

Sydney — Thousands gathered across Australia on Monday to protest over the arrival of Israeli President Isaac Herzog, who is on a multicity trip aimed at expressing solidarity with Australia’s Jewish community after a deadly 2025 mass shooting.

Herzog is visiting Australia on invitation from Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in the aftermath of the December 14 shooting at a Hanukkah event at Sydney’s Bondi Beach that killed 15.

The visit has attracted the ire of some people in Australia, who accuse Herzog of being complicit in civilian deaths in Gaza. Pro-Palestine groups have organised protests in cities and towns across the country on Monday evening. Reuters

Revellers take a dip in the Orankesee lake during a carnival event in Berlin, Germany, January 10 2026. (Reuters/Lisi Niesner )

German carnival season weaker than in 2025

Berlin — Germany’s carnival season, which will peak this week, is set to generate nearly €2bn in revenue in 2026, according to a study by the German Economic Institute (IW) seen by Reuters on Monday.

Sectors ranging from hotels and bars to costume retailers are set to benefit from the festivities, said the IW. Sales are expected to come in about €100m below 2025’s level because this year’s season is 15 days shorter than usual as a result of Easter starting in early April.

Carnival season, which in Germany kicks off in November, is characterised by excess ahead of the rigours of Lent, the 40 days of fasting that traditionally precede Easter. Reuters

An Egyptian soldier looks on near the Rafah border crossing between Egypt and the Gaza Strip, in Rafah, Egypt, on August 6. Picture: REUTERS/AMR ABDALLAH DALSH

Israeli forces killed four militants in Rafah

Cairo — Israeli forces killed four militants in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on Monday after they emerged from an underground tunnel and opened fire on troops, Israel’s military said.

It described the attack on Israeli troops as a violation of the US-brokered ceasefire with Islamist group Hamas and said it views it with the “utmost gravity”.

There was no immediate comment from Hamas, but some sources close to the group identified one of those killed as Anas Annashar, the son of a former senior Hamas politician.

Israel has responded to similar incidents in recent months by carrying out airstrikes across the enclave in which dozens of people have been killed. Reuters



