World briefs | Europe needs its own defence union, commissioner says

Brussels — Europe needs a European defence union to take responsibility for its own defence, EU defence commissioner Andrius Kubilius said on Tuesday.

“European responsibility for defence demands an institutional framework for our co-operation — a European defence union,” Kubilius said in a speech in European Parliament.

Replacing US strategic enablers, such as space intelligence data and air-to-air refuelling, with European capabilities should be a priority for the bloc, he said. Reuters

Taiwan Vice-Premier Cheng Li-chiun speaks at a press conference in Taipei, Taiwan, January 20 2026. (Ann Wang/Reuters)

Taiwan, US set to sign trade and tariff deal

Taipei —Taiwan’s trade negotiating team has left for the US for a final meeting on a trade and tariff deal struck last month, the island’s government said on Tuesday.

Under the terms of the agreement, tariffs on Taiwan’s exports to the US will be cut to 15% from 20%.

Taiwan companies will also invest $250bn to boost production of semiconductors, energy and AI in the US, while Taiwan will also guarantee an additional $250bn in credit to facilitate further investment.

Taiwan Vice-Premier Cheng Li-chiun and chief trade negotiator Yang Jen-ni are expected to hold “a final meeting with the US side regarding the ‘Taiwan-US Agreement on Reciprocal Trade’“, Taiwan’s cabinet said in a statement. Reuters

A social media app popular in India. Social media companies now have three hours to take down unlawful content under new rules. Picture: malayali/123RF.COM

India tightens social media takedown rules

New Delhi — India said social media companies would have to take down unlawful content within three hours of being notified about it, tightening an earlier 36-hour timeline in what could be a compliance challenge for Meta, YouTube and X.

The changes amend India’s 2021 IT rules, which have already been a flashpoint between Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government and technology companies.

The amended rules also relax an earlier proposal that would have required platforms to visibly label AI-generated content across 10% of its surface area or duration, instead mandating that such content be “prominently labelled”. Reuters

A Loitering munition system by Helsing is displayed in Augustdorf, Germany. Picture: Reuters/Teresa Kroeger

Germany eyes drones in rearmament push

Berlin — Germany plans to order strike drones worth €536m from domestic start-ups Helsing and Stark Defence, part of a rearmament push after Russia’s attack on Ukraine.

The contracts for loitering munitions — drones that hover over a potential strike area before flying into targets — are part of a bigger framework deal worth €4.3bn.

The contracts, outlined in documents seen by Reuters, are widely expected to be rubber-stamped by the lower house of parliament’s budget committee. They were first reported by Spiegel magazine.

The drones are initially intended to support Germany’s 45th Tank Brigade, which is deployed in Lithuania. Reuters

Indonesia’s score fell to 42 in 2025, down from 43 a year earlier. Picture: Transparency International

Indonesia slides down corruption table

Jakarta — Indonesia fell 10 places in an annual league table of global corruption in 2025, ranking 109th out of 182 countries, a campaign group said on Tuesday, citing weakening civil society oversight.

Indonesia’s score on Transparency International’s “corruption perception index” fell to 42 in 2025, down from 43 a year earlier, said Ferdian Yazid, a researcher at the group’s Indonesian office.

The index is measured on a scale of 0 and 100, where 0 represents the most corrupt country and 100 the least corrupt. In 2023, Transparency International placed Indonesia in 115th position with a score of 34. Reuters

The FCA said HTX has repeatedly issued illegal crypto promotions. Picture: Supplied (Supplied)

UK cracks down on crypto exchange

London — The UK’s Financial Conduct Authority said on Tuesday it had started legal proceedings against global crypto exchange HTX, formerly known as Huobi, for illegally promoting crypto-asset services to British consumers.

The FCA said HTX had repeatedly issued illegal crypto promotions despite previous warnings, including adverts posted on its website and social media platforms. Reuters