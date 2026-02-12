Samsung takes on AI rivals with new HBM4 chips

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Samsung Electronics HBM4 on display at the Korea Tech Festival in Seoul, South Korea, December 4 2025. Picture:

By Hyunjoo Jin

Seoul — Samsung Electronics said on Thursday it had started shipping its most advanced HBM4 chips to unnamed customers, as it tries to narrow the gap with rivals in supplying critical parts for Nvidia’s AI accelerators.

The global rush to build AI data centres has fuelled demand for such chips that feed massive amounts of data to AI accelerators for training and running AI models.

Samsung, the world’s top memory chipmaker, had been slow in responding to the advanced HBM chip market, lagging behind rivals, including SK Hynix, in supplying previous-generation HBM chips.

But Samsung aims to narrow the gap with SK Hynix, the dominant leader. Song Jai-hyuk, chief technology officer for Samsung Electronics’ chip division, touted the performance of its HBM4 chips on Wednesday, saying customer feedback had been “very satisfactory”.

Samsung said its HBM4 delivers a consistent processing speed of 11.7 gigabits-per-second (Gbps), a 22% increase from its predecessor, HBM3E. Samsung said its latest chips can achieve the maximum speed of 13 Gbps, which helps mitigate growing data bottlenecks.

Samsung also plans to deliver samples for next-generation HBM4E chips in the second half of this year.

Samsung shares ended up 6.4% on Thursday while SK Hynix closed up 3.3%.

Market share

SK Hynix said in January that it aims to maintain its “overwhelming” market share in the next-generation HBM4 chips, which are in volume production, as it faces rising competition from Samsung Electronics.

It added that it aimed to achieve the production yields of HBM4 similar to those of present-generation HBM3E chips.

Micron CFO Mark Murphy said it was in high-volume production of HBM4 and has commenced customer shipments of HBM4, according to media reports.