UK intervenes in Daily Mail-Telegraph deal over public interest

A clock face is seen outside of the London offices of the Daily Mail newspaper in London, Britain, April 28, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

London — Britain’s culture minister, Lisa Nandy, said on Thursday she had decided to intervene in the proposed acquisition of the Telegraph Media Group by the owner of the Daily Mail, DMGT, on public interest and competition grounds.

Nandy said in a statement that she had issued a public interest intervention notice due to concerns the acquisition warranted further investigation.

The proposed £500m purchase would bring the Daily Telegraph and Sunday Telegraph newspapers under the same umbrella as the Daily Mail, Mail on Sunday, Metro and The i Paper.

DMGT previously said the Telegraph would remain editorially independent.

Nandy’s decision sends the deal to Britain’s media regulator Ofcom and the Competition and Markets Authority to examine media plurality and competition issues. Reuters

Pentagon’s Colby urges Nato ‘partnership rather than dependency’

Brussels — Pentagon policy chief Elbridge Colby called on Thursday for Nato to be based on “partnership rather than dependency” as he arrived for talks in Brussels with the military alliance’s defence ministers.

US defence secretary Pete Hegseth is not attending the meeting at Nato headquarters in Brussels, with Colby, who holds the Pentagon’s No 3 post, representing the US instead. Hegseth’s absence marks the second time in a row that a top Trump administration official has skipped a Nato meeting, after secretary of state Marco Rubio missed a gathering of the alliance’s foreign ministers in December.

Those absences and repeated tensions between US President Donald Trump and European nations — most recently over Greenland — have prompted fresh questions from European officials and commentators about Washington’s commitment to Nato, which for decades has been the foundation of the continent’s defence. Reuters

Italian police search Amazon Milan in tax probe

Milan — Italian tax police carried out searches on Thursday at Amazon’s headquarters in Milan in a new tax evasion investigation into the US tech giant, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

The sources said the Guardia di Finanza tax police also searched the homes of seven Amazon managers and the offices of auditing firm KPMG.

The probe is a new strand of an investigation looking into whether Amazon had an undisclosed, permanent base in Italy from 2019 to 2024 and should therefore have paid more taxes in the country.

Amazon was not immediately available for comment. KPMG declined to comment. Reuters

Sweden deploys jets for Nato Arctic Sentry operation

Copenhagen — Sweden will send JAS 39 Gripen fighter jets to patrol the area around Iceland and Greenland in the context of Nato’s Arctic Sentry operation, the Swedish defence ministry said on Thursday. Reuters

Italy approves €9bn fighter jet programme with UK, Japan

Rome — Italy’s parliament on Thursday backed an almost €9bn funding plan for a jet-fighter programme with Britain and Japan, a flagship defence project whose expected costs have more than tripled from early estimates.

The Global Combat Air Programme (GCAP) was launched by Italy, Britain and Japan in December 2022 to deliver a next-generation fighter by 2035, integrating crewed and uncrewed platforms, sensors and data networks.

The defence committee of the lower house of parliament approved a government proposal to commit €8.77bn for GCAP’s initial phases, to be spent by 2037, a parliamentary document showed.

The committee’s vote is final, so the full chamber does not need to sign off. Reuters

US plan to fill long-vacant UN Geneva post welcomed

Geneva — The US plans to fill its long-vacant UN ambassador post in Geneva, a step diplomats welcomed as a sign that Washington aims to stay engaged with the global body.

US President Donald Trump has described the UN as having “great potential“, while criticising it for failing to support US-led peace efforts and launching a board of peace that some fear could be a rival to the global body.

The US owes the UN core budget over $2bn, for which it has said it will make a down payment as it pushes for reform.

The White House said late on Wednesday that Todd Steggerda, a lawyer and former US Navy pilot from Virginia, had been selected for the Geneva post, subject to Senate approval. Reuters