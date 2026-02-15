Israel and Hamas trade blame as air strikes kill displaced Palestinians

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Palestinians inspect the site of an Israeli strike on Saturday, in Gaza City, January 31 2026. Picture:

By Nidal al-Mughrabi and Steven Scheer

Cairo/Jerusalem — Israel fired air strikes across the Gaza Strip on Sunday, killing at least 11 Palestinians, Palestinian officials said, in what the military called a response to ceasefire violations by Palestinian militant group Hamas.

Gaza medics said an Israeli air strike on a tent encampment housing displaced families killed at least four people, while health officials said another strike killed five in Khan Younis in the south and another person was shot dead in the north.

Air strikes also targeted what was thought to be a commander of the Islamic Jihad group, an ally of Hamas, in the Tel Al-Hawa neighbourhood in Gaza City.

Hazem Qassem, Hamas spokesperson in Gaza, accused Israel of committing a new “massacre” against displaced Palestinians, calling it a serious breach of the ceasefire days before the first meeting of US President Donald Trump’s Board of Peace.

An Israeli military official called Sunday’s strikes “precise” and in line with international law, and said the Palestinian militant group had repeatedly violated an October ceasefire.

Israel and Hamas have repeatedly traded blame for violations of the ceasefire deal, a key element of Trump’s plan to end the Gaza war, the deadliest and most destructive in the generations-old Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

The war started with the October 7 2023 Hamas attack on southern Israel that killed more than 1,200 people, according to Israeli tallies.

Israel’s air and ground war in Gaza has killed more than 72,000 people since then, according to Palestinian health ministry data.

“In recent hours, the IDF (Israeli military) has begun striking in response to Hamas’s blatant violation of the ceasefire agreement yesterday in the Beit Hanoun area,” an Israeli military official said.

The official said militants had emerged from a tunnel on the Israeli side of the “Yellow Line” agreed under the ceasefire to demarcate Israeli- and Hamas-controlled areas.

“Crossing the Yellow Line in the vicinity of IDF troops, while armed, is an explicit ceasefire violation — and demonstrates how Hamas systematically violates the ceasefire agreement with intent to harm IDF troops,” the official said.

Israel has unilaterally moved the yellow line deeper into Gaza even though Israeli withdrawals are part of the ceasefire deal, and Hamas has so far rejected demands to lay down its weapons, also envisaged in the plan.

Israel has said it will have to force Hamas to disarm if it does not do so.

Qassem urged those attending the first meeting of Trump’s new international Board of Peace for Gaza on Thursday to pressure Israel to stop violating the truce and implement the agreement without delay.

Meanwhile, Israel’s cabinet has approved further measures to tighten Israel’s control over the occupied West Bank and make it easier for settlers to buy land, in a move Palestinians called “a de-facto annexation”.

The West Bank is among the territories that the Palestinians seek for a future independent state. Much of it is under Israeli military control, with limited Palestinian self-rule in some areas run by the Western-backed Palestinian Authority (PA).

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is facing an election later this year, deems the establishment of any Palestinian state a security threat.

On Sunday, ministers voted in favour of beginning a process of land registration for the first time since 1967.

“We are continuing the revolution of settlement and strengthening our hold across all parts of our land,” said finance minister Bezalel Smotrich, a far-right member of Netanyahu’s government.

Defence minister Israel Katz said land registration was a vital security measure designed to ensure control, enforcement, and full freedom of action for Israel in the area to protect its citizens and safeguard national interests.