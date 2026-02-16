World briefs | Kremlin denies poisoning Navalny with dart frog toxin

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

People gather outside the Russian embassy in Warsaw, Poland, following the death of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, February 16 2024. Picture:

Moscow — The Kremlin said on Monday that it strongly rejected accusations from five European countries that the Russian state had killed late Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny using toxin from poison dart frogs.

Five European allies on Saturday accused Moscow of murdering Navalny with the exotic poison while he was held in an Arctic penal colony two years ago.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday that Moscow took a very negative view of what he said were false accusations.

“Naturally, we do not accept such accusations. We disagree with them. We consider them biased and unfounded. And, in fact, we strongly reject them,” said Peskov. Reuters

European commissioner for the Mediterranean Dubravka Suica in Brussels, Belgium, March 17 2025. Picture: (Yves Herman/Reuters )

EU official to attend US peace board meeting as an observer

Brussels — EU commissioner Dubravka Suica will travel to Washington this week to attend a meeting of the Board of Peace, as set up by US President Donald Trump, in her capacity as an observer, a spokesperson for the EU Commission said on Monday.

“The EU Commission is not becoming a member of the board of peace; we are participating in this meeting precisely in our longstanding commitment to the implementation of the ceasefire in Gaza, as well as to take part in international efforts to support reconstruction and the post-war recovery in Gaza,” spokesperson Guillaume Mercier told reporters. Reuters

Germany's Chancellor Friedrich Merz and France’s President Emmanuel Macron in Belgium, February 12 2026. (Murad Sezer)

France and Germany explore joint nuclear deterrent talks

Berlin — Talks between German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and French President Emmanuel Macron over creating a joint European nuclear deterrent are at an early stage and not aimed at diminishing the role of the US, a German government spokesperson said on Monday.

“The aim of the talks is to explore how closer co-operation on nuclear deterrence can be achieved. The talks are still in the very early stages,” said the spokesperson during a regular press conference.

“This is not about replacing the US protective shield but rather supplementing and strengthening it. The US plays a central role in Nato’s nuclear deterrence. That is the case now, and we want it to remain so in the future,” he added. Reuters

An Iranian corvette. Picture: Gallo Images/Die Burger/Jaco Marais (Jaco Marais)

Iran conducts drill in Hormuz amid US negotiations

Dubai — Iran’s Revolutionary Guards navy held a drill in the Hormuz Strait on Monday, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported, a day prior to renewed Iran-US nuclear negotiations.

The drill, named “Smart Control of Hormuz Strait“, aimed at testing the readiness of operational forces in the face of “possible security and military threats”. Reuters

A consortium led by US oil major Chevron has signed exclusive lease agreements to look for natural gas off southern Greece. Picture: Reuters/Dado Ruvid

US oil major Chevron expands gas exploration in Greece

Athens — A consortium led by US oil major Chevron signed exclusive lease agreements on Monday to look for natural gas off southern Greece, expanding the US’ presence in the eastern Mediterranean. The deal doubles the amount of Greek maritime acreage available for exploration and is the second in months involving a US energy major as the EU seeks to phase out supplies from Russia and the US seeks to replace them.

ExxonMobil in November joined Energean and Helleniq to search for gas in another offshore block in Western Greece. Monday’s agreement allows Chevron to lead the search for gas in four deep-sea blocks south of the Peloponnese peninsula and the island of Crete, stretching across 47,000km². It follows Chevron and Hellenic Energy, Greece’s biggest oil refiner, winning an international tender last year. Reuters

Aviation workers at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Nairobi, Kenya, are on strike. Picture: (Thomas Mukoya/Reuters)

Kenya airport strike triggers delays at Nairobi’s main hub

Nairobi — Kenya’s main international airport was experiencing flight delays on Monday due to a strike by members of the aviation union, operator Kenya Airports Authority said.

Nairobi’s Jomo Kenyatta International Airport is one of the continent’s major air transport hubs.

The labour dispute between the aviation workers’ union and the civil aviation authority is over grievances including the failure to conclude a collective bargaining agreement.

Last week, the aviation workers’ union issued a seven-day strike notice, after which the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority approached the courts to try to block the strike. Reuters