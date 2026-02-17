Iran and US outline nuclear ‘guiding principles’ after Geneva talks

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Iran's foreign minister Abbas Araghchi at a special session of the Conference on Disarmament at the UN, in Geneva, Switzerland, February 17 2026.

By Olivia Le Poidevin

Geneva — Iran and the US reached an understanding on the main “guiding principles” in a second round of nuclear talks in Geneva on Tuesday, but work still needs to be done, Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araqchi said.

The progress does not mean an agreement will be reached soon, but the path has started, he told Iranian media after the talks concluded.

Iranian state media reported earlier that Iran would temporarily shut part of the Strait of Hormuz, a vital global oil supply route, as it held talks over its nuclear programme with the US, which has sent a battle force to the Gulf region to press Tehran to make concessions.

US President Donald Trump. Picture: (Anna Moneymaker)

US President Donald Trump has said “regime change” in Tehran may be the best thing that can happen, while Iran’s Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Tuesday that any US attempts to depose his government would fail.

Just as the talks got under way in Geneva, Iranian state media reported that parts of the strategic strait would close for a few hours due to “security precautions” while Iran’s elite Revolutionary Guards conducted military drills there.

Tehran has in the past threatened to shut down the strait to commercial shipping if it is attacked, a move that would choke off a fifth of global oil flows and drive up crude prices.

Alongside Araqchi, US envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner took part in the Geneva talks, which were being mediated by Oman, a source briefed on the matter told Reuters.

Strongest army

Earlier, just after the talks started, Iranian media cited Ali Khamenei as saying Washington could not force out his government. The republic has been ruled by clerics since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

“The US president says their army is the world’s strongest, but the strongest army in the world can sometimes be slapped so hard it cannot get up,” he said, in comments published by Iranian media.

A senior Iranian official told Reuters on Tuesday the success of the Geneva talks hinged on the US not making unrealistic demands and on its seriousness in lifting crippling economic sanctions on Iran.

Bombing campaign

Tehran and Washington were scheduled to hold a sixth round of talks in June last year when Washington’s ally Israel launched a bombing campaign against Iran and was then joined by US B-2 bombers that struck nuclear targets.

Tehran has since said it has halted uranium enrichment activity.

Iran’s foreign ministry spokesperson, Esmaeil Baghaei, said Tehran’s views on the nuclear issue, the lifting of sanctions and a framework for any understanding have been conveyed to the US side.