World briefs | Putin ally warns European powers over seizure of Russian vessels

Moscow — Russia could deploy its navy to prevent European powers from seizing its vessels and may retaliate against European shipping if Russian ships are seized, Nikolai Patrushev, a close ally of President Vladimir Putin, was quoted as saying on Tuesday.

Western states have sought to cut off Russia from global trade and cripple its finances by imposing more than 30,000 sanctions over its war in Ukraine.

They have also tried to block oil tankers suspected of involvement in Russian oil shipments. In January the US seized a Russian-flagged oil tanker as part of efforts to curb Venezuelan oil exports.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has described such actions as piracy. Reuters

Rosatom says it is considering options to replace Siemens Energy equipment. Picture: Reuters/Chris Helgren

Rosatom releases Siemens from Hungary nuclear project

Moscow — Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom said on Tuesday that it had released Siemens Energy from its obligations under a contract to help build the Paks II nuclear power plant in Hungary.

Rosatom said it is already considering options to replace Siemens equipment. Reuters

Imports from Italy, the EU’s third-largest economy, are subject to a 15% tariff imposed on most EU goods. Picture: (123RF/maxxyustas/ File photo)

Italy sees 7% rise in US exports despite tariffs

Gdansk — Italian exports to the US rose by more than 7% last year, data showed on Tuesday, despite tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump in July which had triggered fears of a major dampening impact.

Imports from Italy, the EU’s third-largest economy, are subject to a 15% tariff imposed on most EU goods, with additional duties threatened against pasta makers amid an anti-dumping probe from the US commerce department.

Nonetheless, Italian exports to the US totalled €69.6bn in 2025, up 7.2% from the year earlier, the national statistics bureau Istat reported.

Italy’s trade surplus with the US, at €34.2bn, was the largest surplus it posted with any country last year, though it was down 12% year-on-year due to a 36% annual jump in imports. Reuters

Oil tankers pass through the Strait of Hormuz. Picture: (Reuters/Hamad I Mohammed)

Strait of Hormuz closes for drills amid security measures

Dubai — Parts of the Strait of Hormuz will close for a few hours on Tuesday due to “security precautions” for shipping safety, the semi-official Fars news agency reported, as the Revolutionary Guards conduct military drills in the waterway.

The strait is the world’s most vital oil export route, which connects the biggest Gulf oil producers, such as Saudi Arabia, Iran, Iraq and the United Arab Emirates, with the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Sea. Reuters

Robert Jenrick, newly announced as Reform's shadow chancellor of the exchequer, in London, Britain, February 17 2026. Picture: Reuters/Chris J Ratcliffe (Chris J Ratcliffe)

Reform UK nominates Robert Jenrick finance policy chief

London — Britain’s right-wing Reform UK party named Robert Jenrick as its finance policy chief on Tuesday, as leader Nigel Farage made the first announcement of who would be in his ministerial team if his populist party wins the next national election.

Reform leads the governing Labour Party in opinion polls as Prime Minister Keir Starmer struggles to deliver growth and jobs while making a series of embarrassing U-turns on policy.

Farage named former Conservative Party leadership candidate Robert Jenrick as “shadow chancellor”, meaning Jenrick is in line to serve as finance minister if Reform wins the next election, due in 2029. Reuters

Canada's energy minister Tim Hodgson speaks in Ottawa, Canada, November 17 2025. Picture: (Blair Gable)

Canadians say their reactor technology is the best option for Poland

Warsaw — Canada believes its Candu reactor technology is the best option for Poland’s second nuclear plant, energy minister Tim Hodgson said Tuesday during a visit to Warsaw, as the country works to reduce its reliance on coal.

Poland has chosen US-based Westinghouse Electric to build its first nuclear plant on the Baltic Sea coast. It has also started consultations to select a partner for a second plant and invited potential partners from the US, France, Canada and South Korea.

“We’re here to advance dialogue on nuclear power as Poland advances with its second nuclear plant,” Hodgson told reporters, adding that Canada would financially support the Candu offer for Poland. Reuters