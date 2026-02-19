World briefs | Nigeria’s Tinubu and Germany’s Merz talk security, power deal in phone call

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Abuja — Nigerian President Bola Tinubu and German chancellor Friedrich Merz discussed deepening co-operation on security, power and infrastructure in a phone call, Tinubu’s office said on Thursday.

In a nine-minute call on Wednesday, the two leaders discussed reviving a stalled presidential electricity project in Nigeria involving German conglomerate Siemens and Nigeria buying used German helicopters.

Tinubu told Merz Nigeria needed help to upgrade its power-transmission network, the president’s office said. Reuters

People walk past the main entrance of the Cour des Comptes offices in Paris, France, March 19 2025. (Sarah Meyssonnier/Reuters )

France urged to cut spending, avoid new tax hikes

Paris — France can no longer rely on tax hikes to rein in its public finances and must shift decisively towards spending cuts as it faces a second consecutive year of strained public accounts, the national audit office warned on Thursday.

The government’s 5% of GDP deficit target for 2026 — already eased from an initial 4.7% — remained “highly uncertain” after MPs scrapped several major savings in the social security budget, the Cour des Comptes said in a report on the state of the public finances at the start of the year.

The Cour said the government’s 2026 budget leant too heavily on about €12bn in extra taxes, notably the near-full extension of a corporate surtax on large companies. Reuters

Britain’s minister for EU relations Nick Thomas-Symonds. Picture: Leon Neal/Gallo Images

UK warns EU plan may harm trade with member states

Madrid — A British minister warned on Thursday that the EU’s “made in Europe” plan could impact supply chains and create unnecessary trade barriers between London and some EU member countries.

The comments from Nick Thomas-Symonds, Britain’s minister for EU relations, come as the EC prepares to publish a law next week requiring a minimum share of products backed by public money in strategic sectors to be manufactured within Europe.

“My concern is that if you had very strict preference requirements, you would risk impacting our deeply integrated supply chains that would create unnecessary barriers to trade in key UK-EU industries and increase costs,” he said at an economic event in Madrid. “That would obviously affect UK-Spain supply chains.” Reuters

Militants' attacks have increased in the West African country as state forces battle an insurgency that has spread across the Sahel. Picture: (123RF/ zabelin)

Militants escalate attacks in Burkina Faso

Dakar — Islamist militants have killed dozens of soldiers and civilians and overrun an army detachment over the past week in co-ordinated attacks across multiple regions of Burkina Faso, according to internal reports by two diplomatic missions reviewed by Reuters.

The operations by al-Qaeda–linked Jama’at Nusrat al-Islam wal-Muslimin show the JNIM is increasingly able to mobilise across large swathes of territory at one time, said the reports, which described a list of locations and places that came under assault.

Burkina Faso’s military rulers seized power in a coup in 2022, promising to improve security.

But militants’ attacks have increased in the West African country as state forces battle an insurgency that has spread across the Sahel from Mali. The assaults were on several towns in the north and east, including Bilanga, Titao, Tandjari and Nare, the diplomatic reports said. Reuters

Unions are on a nationwide strike against labour reforms championed by Argentinian President Javier Milei. Picture: Reuters/Agustin Marcarian

Argentina’s Milei faces labour reform vote amid national strike

Buenos Aires — Argentina’s lower house of Congress is set to vote on Thursday on a contentious labour reform backed by libertarian President Javier Milei, as unions stage a nationwide strike that has brought parts of the country to a halt.

Argentina’s largest umbrella union, CGT, says the overhaul threatens long-standing worker protections, including the right to strike. In response, it has launched a 24-hour stoppage involving transport workers, public sector staff and bank employees.

The strikers joined the maritime workers’ federation, which began a 48-hour walkout on Wednesday, targeting cargo vessel operations mainly in the port of Rosario, one of the world’s largest agricultural export hubs. Reuters

The programme is funded by the US and Global Fund. Picture: (Canva)

Zimbabwe rolls out long-acting HIV prevention drug lenacapavir

Harare — Zimbabwe’s health authorities on Thursday began administering the long-acting HIV prevention drug lenacapavir, making the country one of the first globally to roll it out as the southern African nation seeks to curb new infections.

Health minister Douglas Mombeshora said the programme, funded by the US and the Global Fund, would initially target more than 46,000 people at high risk of contracting HIV across 24 sites nationwide. Reuters