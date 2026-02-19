World briefs | Rwanda hikes lending rate on higher inflation

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Rwanda’s inflation accelerated to 8.9% year on year in January from 8.0% in December. Picture: 123RF

Kigali — Rwanda’s central bank hiked its key lending rate by 50 basis points to 7.25% on Thursday after inflation rose beyond its target band.

Inflation accelerated to 8.9% year on year in January from 8.0% in December.

The central bank aims to keep inflation in a range of 2%-8%.

“The decision ... is a measured step we are taking to bring inflation back within the target band ... which is a necessary condition to sustain our economic growth,” National Bank of Rwanda governor Soraya Hakuziyaremye told a press conference. Reuters

Kremlin aide Vladimir Medinsky leaves the talks between Russia and Ukraine in Geneva, Switzerland, February 18 2026. (Pierre Albouy/Reuters )

Kremlin mum on Ukraine peace talks in Geneva

Moscow — The Kremlin said on Thursday that it had nothing to add about this week’s peace talks on Ukraine in Geneva beyond what its chief negotiator Vladimir Medinsky already said.

Medinsky said on Wednesday that the US-mediated talks had been difficult but businesslike and that a new round would be held soon. Reuters

People take shelter inside a metro station in Kyiv. (REUTERS/Yan Dobronosov)

Sweden declares $1.42bn military aid to Ukraine

Stockholm — Sweden announced a new military aid package to Ukraine on Thursday.

The package totals 12.9-billion krona ($1.42bn) and responds to Ukraine’s requests for air defence and ammunition, defence minister Pal Jonson told a press conference. Reuters

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has warned citizens to leave Iran ahead of possible armed conflict. Picture: (Martyna Niecko)

Prime minister urges Polish citizens to leave Iran

Warsaw ― Polish citizens in Iran should leave immediately, Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on Thursday, warning that due to the potential for armed conflict evacuation may no longer be possible in a matter of hours.

“Please leave Iran immediately and do not go to this country under any circumstances,” Tusk said. Reuters

Peru names Jose Balcazar as interim president

Buenos Aires — Jose Balcazar, a left-wing legislator who has faced backlash over comments about child marriage, became Peru’s new leader after Congress elected him to serve as interim president after the removal of Jose Jeri.

The 83-year-old Balcazar, of the Peru Libre party, assumes the presidency at a moment of deep political volatility and public distrust. He will serve on an interim basis until the winning candidate of the general elections on April 12 and an expected runoff vote in June, takes office on July 28. Reuters

Magnitude 4.1 earthquake rocks Portugal capital

Lisbon — An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 has struck near Portugal’s capital, Lisbon, the country’s Institute of the Sea and the Atmosphere said on Thursday.

The institute said the quake’s epicentre was located near the town of Alenquer, about 45km north of Lisbon and occurred at a depth of 15km shortly after 12pm. Reuters