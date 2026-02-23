Bank of England warns of prolonged US tariff impacts

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

London — High US import tariffs appear to be here to stay, and their full impact is likely to take “many years” to be felt, Bank of England policymaker Alan Taylor said on Monday.

After the US Supreme Court on Friday voided most of the tariffs President Donald Trump imposed last year, Trump used a different statute to impose first a 10% and then a 15% global levy that can last for five months while his administration searches for more durable workarounds.

“I think the fundamental thing to realise is those tariffs are here to stay at some kind of number that is a lot — an order of magnitude — bigger than it was two years ago,” Taylor said at an event organised by Deutsche Bank.

“So I think we should expect this shock to play out also over many years,” he added.

Taylor said there are some signs that China is diverting exports to elsewhere in East Asia and the EU, with potential deflationary consequences, but that it was hard to know how significant the impact would be.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s spokesperson said on Monday that Britain does not expect the global tariff of 15% to impact the “majority” of a UK-US economic deal that was announced last year.

The spokesperson said Britain’s trade minister, Peter Kyle, had spoken with Jamieson Greer, the US trade representative, and the government expects discussions between British and US officials to continue this week.

Bloomberg News reported on Monday that the EU is poised to freeze the ratification process of its trade deal with the US and is seeking more details from US President Donald Trump’s administration on its new tariff programme.

Meanwhile in Brussels, EU trade commissioner Maros Sefcovic will participate in a meeting of G7 trade ministers later on Monday to discuss the uncertainty created by blanket US 15% tariffs.

We are not viewing this calmly or dispassionately but with great interest. We also expect the American side to respond very quickly with a clear policy that will enable us to respond — Maros Sefcovic, EU trade commissioner

A European Commission spokesperson said on Monday that the EU executive wants full clarity on what the new developments mean for the EU-US trade relationship and a return to stability and predictability.

The spokesperson said Sefcovic would join trade ministers from the G7 group of countries, also expected to include US counterparts, to discuss the matter later on Monday.

In Berlin, Germany expects the US to quickly respond to the Supreme Court’s ruling on tariffs with a clear policy, a government spokesperson said on Monday.

“There is a need to analyse the ruling, including the question of its retroactive effect on customs duties that have already been imposed,” the spokesperson said.

“We are not viewing this calmly or dispassionately but with great interest. We also expect the American side to respond very quickly with a clear policy that will enable us to respond,” he added.