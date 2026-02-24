US imposes 10% global tariff as court ruling throws trade policy into flux

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

US President Donald Trump attends a press briefing at the White House, following the Supreme Court's ruling that Trump had exceeded his authority when he imposed tariffs, in Washington, DC, the US, on February 20 2026.

Bengaluru — The US imposed a new tariff from Tuesday of 10% on all goods not covered by exemptions, the US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said, the rate first announced by President Donald Trump on Friday rather than the 15% he promised a day later.

Reacting to the US Supreme Court ruling that threw out tariffs it deemed were illegally justified on grounds of an emergency, Trump initially announced a new temporary global tariff of 10%. He said on Saturday he would increase it to 15%.

But in a notice described as intended to “provide guidance regarding the February 20 2026 Presidential Proclamation,” CBP said that, aside from products covered by exemptions, imports would “be subject to an additional ad valorem rate of 10%.”

Confusion

The move added to confusion surrounding US trade policy, with no explanation offered in the notice for why the lower rate had been used. The Financial Times quoted a White House official as saying the increase up to 15% would come later. Reuters could not immediately confirm this.

“Remember that Trump is delivering the state of the union address tonight, so it’s possible we might get a better sense of the next steps on tariffs,” Deutsche Bank analysts said in a note.

The new tariffs took effect at midnight, while collection of the tariffs annulled by the Supreme Court was halted. They had ranged from 10% to as much as 50%.

It remains unclear whether and how companies will be refunded for tariff payments made under the regime annulled by the Supreme Court.

Global transport company FedEx on Monday filed a lawsuit in the US Court of International Trade seeking a refund for Trump’s emergency tariffs.

Lawsuits

A flood of lawsuits to recover billions of dollars is expected by trade attorneys after the blockbuster ruling. The recovery process still has to be worked out by a lower court, though, complicating the matter.

More than $175bn in US tariff collections are subject to potential refunds after the US Supreme Court on Friday ruled 6-3 that Trump overstepped his authority by using the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA), a sanctions law, to impose tariffs on imported goods, Penn-Wharton Budget Model economists said.

Washington-based Crowell & Moring is representing FedEx in the lawsuit and referred Reuters to the company, which did not immediately comment. Crowell & Moring also represents discount club retailer Costco, cosmetics firm Revlon, eyewear seller EssilorLuxottica and other companies in tariff refund cases.

Importers, distributors and suppliers appear to be best placed to win IEEPA tariff refunds because their paperwork likely will include customs documents or invoices with line-item breakdowns of tariff costs tied to specific goods, said Ron Ciotti, a partner at the law firm Hinckley Allen in Boston, who represents construction contractors and developers across the US.

California governor Gavin Newsom, seen as a potential Democratic presidential candidate in 2028, separately demanded tariff refund cheques for Americans after they were struck down by the Supreme Court.

“I’ve heard some (people) saying this is such a win for the consumer, because they should get refunds back on certain products that would have been under tariffs,” said Ciotti.

“I don’t see how they can,” he said, adding that many businesses and consumers paid higher prices for goods without any written explanation about how tariffs contributed to higher prices and may lack the proof needed to win a refund.