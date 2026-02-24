World briefs | UK to regulate Netflix and other streamers

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A drone view shows the Netflix logo on a building in the Hollywood neighborhood in Los Angeles, California. Picture:

London — Britain said on Tuesday that Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ and other streamers would be required to follow the same rules on content and accessibility as traditional broadcasters like the BBC.

Streaming services with more than 500,000 UK users will have to adhere to the new standards, which include ensuring news is reported accurately and impartially and audiences are protected against harmful or offensive material.

Regulator Ofcom will have powers to investigate and take action where they consider there has been a breach of the code, it said. Reuters

Reddit fined £14.47m for child privacy failures

London — Britain’s privacy watchdog on Tuesday said it had fined social media platform Reddit £14.47m for failures related to children’s privacy.

The Information Commissioner’s Office said the company broke the rules by not checking children’s ages properly, meaning it had no right to use data from under-13s, and by not doing a required risk assessment for children until after January 2025. Reuters

India’s Modi to make second visit to Israel

New Delhi — Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Israel from February 25 to 26, India’s foreign ministry said on Tuesday. The visit will be Modi’s second to Israel.

Modi’s first visit took place in 2017, which was also the first ever by an Indian prime minister to Israel. Reuters

Iranian court issues death sentence amid protests

Dubai — An Iranian revolutionary court has issued a death sentence for a man accused of “enmity against God”, believed to be the first such sentence linked to mass protests in January, a source close to the man’s family told Reuters on Tuesday.

Thousands of people are believed to have been killed in a crackdown on the protests, the worst domestic unrest in Iran since the era of its 1979 Islamic Revolution.

During the unrest, US President Donald Trump warned Tehran that he could order military action if it carries out executions. Iran’s judiciary had not yet announced the sentence on the man, Mohammad Abbasi. Reuters

German union calls nationwide transport strike

Berlin — Germany’s Verdi public sector union has called on local transport workers across the country to stage a strike on February 27 and 28 to raise pressure in negotiations on wages and working conditions, it said on Tuesday.

Talks on a collective wage agreement affect about 150 bus, tram and local train companies with around 100,000 employees in states across Germany, including the cities of Berlin and Hamburg.

“The negotiations are hardly making any progress, even though there have been four rounds in some areas,” said the union’s deputy chair, Christine Behle.

“It seems that employers still don’t understand that public transport services cannot continue to function in the long term if we don’t make decisive improvements,” she said. Reuters