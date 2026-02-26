World Economic Forum CEO steps down amid Epstein scrutiny

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

By Dave Graham

Zurich — The president and CEO of the World Economic Forum (WEF), Børge Brende, said he was stepping down on Thursday, a few weeks after the forum launched an independent investigation into his relationship with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Brende, who became president of the WEF in 2017, announced his decision in a statement after disclosures from the US justice department that showed the Norwegian had three business dinners with Epstein and had also communicated with the disgraced financier via email and text message.

“After careful consideration, I have decided to step down as president and CEO of the World Economic Forum. My time here, spanning eight-and-a-half years, has been profoundly rewarding,” Brende said. The statement made no mention of Epstein.

“I am grateful for the incredible collaboration with my colleagues, partners and constituents, and I believe now is the right moment for the forum to continue its important work without distractions,” said Brende, a former Norwegian foreign minister.

Brende has said he was unaware of Epstein’s past and criminal activities before first meeting him in 2018, and that he regretted not having investigated him more thoroughly.

Brende’s decision to quit follows a series of revelations relating to Epstein who in 2008 was convicted of soliciting prostitution from a minor. The revelations have roiled business and political elites and even the British royal family.

In a separate statement, Andre Hoffmann and Larry Fink, co-chairs of the Geneva-based forum that organises the annual Davos summit, said the independent review conducted by outside counsel into Brende’s ties with Epstein had concluded.

The findings stated there were no additional concerns beyond what had been previously disclosed, it said.

The co-chairs said the WEF’s Alois Zwinggi will serve as interim president and CEO, and that the forum’s Board of Trustees will oversee the leadership transition, including a plan to drive a process to identify a permanent successor.

The US justice department has released more than 3-million pages of documents relating to Epstein, who died by suicide in jail in 2019 while awaiting trial on federal sex-trafficking charges.

His ties to a long list of business and political leaders, including US President Donald Trump, former president Bill Clinton and Tesla CEO Elon Musk are under close scrutiny.

Overseas, the revelations have prompted criminal investigations of Britain’s Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, the former Duke of York, and other prominent figures.