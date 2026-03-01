Abu Dhabi embassy compound damaged as retaliatory strikes widen in Gulf

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Smoke in the sky over Jerusalem, after missiles were launched from Iran towards Israel, following Israel and U.S. strikes on Iran, February 28, 2026. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

By Maha El Dahan and Andrew Mills

Debris from an intercepted drone damaged an Abu Dhabi complex housing the Israeli embassy and several other international missions, causing minor injuries to a woman and her child, Abu Dhabi’s state media office said on Sunday.

Debris from the drone fell against the facade of the Etihad Towers complex after an interception that caused loud sounds heard across the emirate, the media office said.

After the US and Israel launched strikes on Iran on Saturday, Iran said it would target US bases in the region. But it has also hit a range of civilian and commercial areas across Gulf cities, widening the conflict’s impact on key regional aviation and trade hubs.

As retaliatory strikes widened on Sunday they reverberated across Gulf Arab states, with loud blasts heard in Dubai and the Qatari capital Doha and with Oman being hit for the first time.

In Dubai, two people were injured after shrapnel from drones fell over two houses when they were intercepted, a Dubai state media office statement said.

Shi'ite Muslims gather and mourn after the death of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, India, March 1 2026. Picture: REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis (Anushree Fadnavis)

Dubai’s international airport, its landmark Burj Al Arab hotel and man-made Palm Jumeirah Island all suffered damage overnight, as did Abu Dhabi’s international airport.

Thick black plumes of smoke continued to rise from the Jebel Ali port area, where one of the berths caught fire on Sunday because of debris from an intercepted missile.

In neighbouring Oman, which was spared retaliation on Saturday, Duqm commercial port was targeted by two drones, wounding one worker, the state news agency said.

Dubai is the biggest tourism and trade hub in the Middle East and its airport is one of the world’s busiest travel hubs.

Qatar’s interior ministry said on Sunday that it was responding to a limited fire in an industrial zone after debris fell from an intercepted missile.