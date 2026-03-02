Khamenei’s death brings Khomeini’s grandson into focus

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini's grandson, Hassan Khomeini, stands next to Iran's Ayatollah Ali Khamenei at Khomeini's shrine in southern Tehran, Iran, on June 4 2025. Picture: Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader/WANA Handout/ REUTERS.

A grandson of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, the late founder of the Islamic Republic of Iran, is likely to figure prominently in the deliberations of the clerics who will determine who replaces Ayatollah Ali Khamenei as Supreme Leader.

The killing of Khamenei, 86, in a US-Israeli attack has brought new urgency to the question of who will be the next Supreme Leader, a long-simmering issue over which there had been no clarity despite his age.

Hassan Khomeini is the most visible of the late Ayatollah’s 15 grandchildren and is seen as a relative moderate within Iran’s clerical establishment. He enjoys close ties to reformists including former presidents Mohammed Khatami and Hassan Rouhani, who both pursued policies of engagement with the West when in office.

Khomeini, 53, holds a symbolically important role in public life as custodian of his grandfather’s mausoleum in southern Tehran. He has never served in government.

Some politicians inside Iran have seen him as a rival to hardliners who gained sway under Khamenei, notably his son, Mojtaba.

The case for installing a moderate successor to Khamenei gained momentum among some Iranian politicians in the wake of unrest that swept Iran in January as a means of shoring up the Islamic Republic in the face of widening dissent.

Reform

While loyal to the Islamic Republic established after the Shah was toppled in 1979, Khomeini has a track record of urging reform and has occasionally voiced dissent against authorities.

In 2021, he criticised the Guardian Council ― the branch of Iran’s theocracy responsible for vetting presidential candidates ― after it barred reformists from running.

The council’s move paved the way for the victory of hardliner Ebrahim Raisi, who died in a helicopter crash in 2024.

“You can’t pick someone for me and tell me to vote for them!” Khomeini said at the time.

He also demanded accountability after Mahsa Amini, a young Iranian woman, died in 2022 after being taken into custody by morality police, accused of violating conservative dress codes ― an incident that ignited countrywide protests.

Authorities “must transparently and precisely account for what has happened to this 22-year-old girl under the pretext of ‘guidance and education’,” he said.

But, reflecting his loyalty to the system, the mid-ranking cleric also criticised protesters who chanted against Khamenei.

During the unrest that swept Iran in December and January ― the deadliest since the 1979 revolution ― he rallied behind the establishment, accusing rioters of serving Israel, taking part in a pro-government march, and likening some of the violence to the actions of the Islamic State.

In a condolence letter, Khomeini said Khamenei would forever “be the hero of the people of Iran and Muslims”, adding: “The noble people of Iran will once again walk the path of the Imam (Khomeini) by overcoming this incident.”

Hassan Khomeini, a grandson of Iran's Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, looks on as he waits to meet Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe during his visit in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on July 12 2016. Picture: REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte (Dinuka Liyanawatte)

A close friend of Khomeini’s, speaking to Reuters in 2015, described him as a progressive theologian, especially when it comes to music, women’s rights and social freedom. He follows trends on social media and is interested in Western philosophy as much as Islamic thought.

His wife, Sayyeda Fatima, is the daughter of an Ayatollah, and they have four children.

Some reformists urged him to run for the presidency in 2012, but he declined.

Khomeini supported the Rouhani government that negotiated the 2015 nuclear agreement, which eased sanctions in return for limits on the nuclear programme ― until US President Donald Trump tore it up in 2018.

He has spoken openly about economic hardships endured by Iranians during years of sanctions imposed over the nuclear programme.

A decade ago, Khomeini sought to run in an election for the Assembly of Experts, the body responsible for picking the Supreme Leader.

He secured an initial nod of approval for his candidacy from Khamenei, who reportedly gave his blessing while also cautioning Khomeini against doing any harm to his grandfather’s name. But he was later disqualified by the Guardian Council.

Iran's Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini's grandson, Hassan Khomeini, look on as they visit a shrine of the leader of Iran's 1979 Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, in southern Tehran, Iran, January 31 2026. Picture: Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader/WANA/ REUTERS (Office of the Iranian Supreme Le)

Though his religious credentials were cited for the disqualification ― Khomeini holds the clerical rank of Hojatoleslam, one notch below Ayatollah ― the move was seen as intended to head off a potential challenge by the reformist camp.

In 2008, he was widely regarded as criticising Iran’s powerful Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) when he said in an interview that those claiming loyalty to his grandfather’s legacy should follow his order that the military must stay out of politics. He nevertheless enjoys close ties to the Guards, an elite force tasked with safeguarding the Islamic Revolution.

During the 12-day air war between Israel and Iran last year, Khomeini wrote to Khamenei praising his leadership and saying Iranian missiles had become a nightmare for Israel and a source of satisfaction for the Iranian nation, according to Jamaran, an Iranian news website dedicated to Khomeini’s memory.

Khomeini has described Israel as the “evil Zionist regime” and “a cancerous tumour” backed by the West, and has said the Muslim world should make itself strong to confront Zionism, according to statements reported by Jamaran.

He is fluent in Arabic and English, according to the biography, and was a keen footballer until the age of 21, when his grandfather insisted he go to the city of Qom to study Islamic theology.

Reuters