World Briefs | Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai will not appeal outcome in landmark security case

Hong Kong — Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai will not appeal against his conviction and 20-year jail term for collusion with foreign forces and sedition, his lawyer said on Friday, after a landmark case that sparked international criticism.

The founder of the now-shuttered pro-democracy Apple Daily newspaper, Lai, 78, was one of the most outspoken critics of the ruling Chinese Communist Party.

A nearly five-year legal saga ended with his sentencing in February following a December conviction on two counts of conspiracy to collude with foreign forces and one count of publishing seditious materials.

A member of Lai’s domestic legal team told Reuters his client would not appeal the conviction and sentencing, which drew criticism from countries such as Britain and the US.

“We can confirm we have clear and definitive instructions not to lodge an appeal against conviction or sentence,” he said, speaking on condition of anonymity, but gave no reason for the decision. Reuters

Multiple search operations for the plane have been conducted in the southern Indian Ocean since 2012. Picture: (Rahman Roslan/Getty Images)

Malaysia Airlines MH370 families urge search extension

Kuala Lumpur — Families of those aboard Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 on Sunday urged the Malaysian government to extend a contract it signed with deep-sea exploration firm Ocean Infinity to continue a search for the aircraft that disappeared 12 years ago.

The Boeing 777 was carrying 227 passengers and 12 crew when it vanished en route from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing on March 8 2014, becoming one of the world’s enduring aviation mysteries.

Multiple search operations for the plane have been conducted in the southern Indian Ocean since then, but all have proved fruitless. Reuters

Kenya's President William Ruto. (REUTERS/Baz Ratner)

Nairobi flash floods kill 23, disrupt airport operations

Nairobi — Aid workers pulled bodies from floodwaters across Nairobi on Saturday after flash floods that began overnight killed at least 23 people, swept away dozens of cars and disrupted flights at East Africa’s biggest airport, authorities said.

Kenyan President William Ruto said he had deployed a team of emergency responders, including soldiers, to co-ordinate rescue efforts, while offering condolences to the affected communities.

“I have also ordered that relief food from our national strategic reserves be immediately released and distributed to families affected by the floods,” he said in a statement on social media. Reuters

Venezuela's interim leader Delcy Rodriguez. (Leonardo Fernandez Viloria)

Venezuela and the US to re-establish severed diplomatic ties

Caracas — Venezuela’s acting president, Delcy Rodriguez, said on Saturday that “diplomatic dialogue” with the US was the way to resolve the two countries’ differences, after both governments agreed on diplomatic and consular ‌relations.

“We reiterate our willingness to build long-term relations based on mutual respect, equality, and international law, with a view to promoting a work agenda that strengthens cooperation for the benefit of both countries,” Rodriguez said in a post on X addressed to US President Donald Trump. The US state department announced on Thursday that the two countries would formally re-establish diplomatic ties.

Caracas severed diplomatic relations with Washington in 2019 after the first Trump administration refused to recognise Venezuela’s then-president, Nicolas Maduro, as the country’s legitimate leader, following a disputed election, and instead recognised an opposition lawmaker as the country’s president. Reuters

US secretary of state Marco Rubio. Picture: (Mark Schiefelbein/Pool via REUTERS)

Trump says Cuba ready and willing for easy deal talks

Bengaluru — US President Donald Trump said on Saturday that Cuba wants to make a deal and is negotiating with him and secretary of state Marco Rubio. Speaking at the “Shield of the Americas” gathering of Latin American leaders in Miami, Florida,

Trump said Cuba was “at the end of the line”. “They want to negotiate, and they are negotiating with Marco (Rubio) and myself and some others, and I would think a deal would be made very easily with Cuba,” he said. Reuters