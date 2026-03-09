World briefs | UK minister to review Axel Springer’s deal for Telegraph Media Group

London — British culture minister Lisa Nandy said on Monday she would assess Germany publisher Axel Springer’s £575m deal to buy the Telegraph Media Group under Britain’s public interest and foreign state influence media mergers regime.
The deal gatecrashed a competing offer from Daily Mail owner DMGT on Friday last week, which had already been sent for regulatory scrutiny by Nandy.
“I will thoroughly assess the proposed new deal under the public interest and foreign state influence media mergers regime, in my quasi-judicial role, as set out in the Enterprise Act 2002,” Nandy said in a written statement. Reuters
EU to sign defence pacts with Australia, Iceland, Ghana
Brussels — The EU will sign defence partnerships with Australia, Iceland and Ghana in the coming days, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said on Monday.
“There are many other interested countries knocking at our door,” Kallas added in a speech in Brussels.
“A growing number of countries around the globe are seeking to diversify their partnerships to manage the heightened risk.” Reuters
Kenya Pipeline funds to help expand Nairobi airport
Nairobi — Kenya will use 15- to 20-billion Kenyan shillings (up to $155m) from an initial public offering (IPO) of shares in Kenya Pipeline Company to expand Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Nairobi, President William Ruto said on Monday.
The government said last week that it had raised 106.3-billion shillings by selling a 65% stake in Kenya Pipeline Company and that proceeds would be earmarked for projects such as highways, railways and ports.
It has also said that Nairobi airport is operating beyond capacity and requires modernisation. Reuters
Chancellor rejects Alternative for Germany deal
Berlin ― German chancellor Friedrich Merz repeated on Monday his conservatives would not co-operate with the far-right Alternative for Germany party after the close result in the state election in the southern region of Baden Wuerttemberg.
He said the election, in which the environmental Greens narrowly beat Merz’s conservative Christian Democrats, would not affect the work of the coalition government in Berlin. Reuters
France prepares to send frigates to the Red Sea
Paphos — France will send two frigates as part of the EU’s naval mission Aspides in the Red Sea, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday.
“We are in the process of setting up a purely defensive, purely escort mission, which must be prepared together with both European and non-European states,” Macron said after meeting with Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in Cyprus. Reuters
Microsoft adds Anthropic’s AI technology to Copilot
Washington — Microsoft is adding Anthropic’s AI technology to its Copilot service to tap growing demand for autonomous agents, weeks after the start-up’s new tools sparked a selloff in software stocks.
The company on Monday unveiled Copilot Cowork, a tool based on Anthropic’s viral Claude Cowork offering, which has captivated Silicon Valley with its ability to handle complex tasks such as creating apps, building spreadsheets and organising large volumes of data with limited human oversight. Reuters