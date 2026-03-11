Israeli air strike hits Beirut apartment block

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Smoke rises after an Israeli strike on Beirut's southern suburbs, Lebanon, on March 11 2026.

By Abdelaziz Boumzar, Emilie Madi, Jana Choukeir and Alexander Cornwell

Beirut — An Israeli missile strike hit an apartment block in central Beirut on Wednesday, Lebanese authorities said, further widening Israeli attacks in the capital beyond the Hezbollah-controlled southern suburbs where heavy bombardment continued.

Israel launched an offensive against Iran-backed Hezbollah after it opened fire on March 2 to avenge the killing of Iran’s supreme leader at the start of the US-Israeli war on Iran. Israeli strikes have killed more than 600 people in Lebanon and uprooted 800,000 more, Lebanese authorities say.

The Israeli military ordered reinforcements to the area bordering Lebanon including its elite Golani Brigade, and Hezbollah fighters were reportedly braced for a possible a full-scale Israeli invasion in the south.

Footage showed heavy damage to two floors of the apartment block in Beirut’s Aicha Bakkar neighbourhood and smoke rising from the building. Four people were wounded in the strike, the Lebanese health ministry said.

The Israeli military did not comment on the strike.

“The sound was indescribable, the fear is indescribable. Enough is enough, enough. This is a nightmare, when will it end?” said Bassima Ramadan, a woman living across the street who was woken up by the strike at about 5.30am CAT.

It is the second Israeli strike in the heart of Beirut in four days. On Sunday, a hotel in a seafront neighbourhood was hit. Israel said that strike killed five senior members of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards, which established Hezbollah in 1982.

Israel kept up heavy strikes on the southern suburbs on Wednesday and ordered residents of the predominantly Shi’ite Muslim suburbs to leave, along with residents of a swathe of southern Lebanon and parts of the east — all areas where Hezbollah has a grip on security and political sway.

More than 100,000 people are in organised shelters, while others are staying with friends or family, or are on the streets.

After fleeing her village in the south, Mariam Rida, 73, said she spent $110 for a night at a hotel, then three nights sleeping under a Beirut bridge and a few nights at a school-turned-shelter. She said she was afraid to return to her home.

Displaced people have struggled to reach shelters and once they do, they are living in “super rough conditions”, said Maureen Philippon, the Norwegian Refugee Council’s Lebanon director.

Health risk

Shelters lack showers and sufficient toilets, several families occupy the same rooms and there are fears of infectious diseases spreading, she said.

Lebanon’s health ministry said on Wednesday that 634 people had been killed and more than 1,500 wounded in Israeli strikes since March 2.

This week’s toll includes Catholic priest Pierre al-Rahi and Red Cross medic Youssef Assaf. Both died after sustaining injuries in separate Israeli strikes on southern Lebanon earlier this week and were buried on Wednesday.

Lebanese Civil Defence members inspect a damaged building after an Israeli strike on Beirut's southern suburbs, in Lebanon, March 9 2026. Picture: (Stringer)

Pope Leo offered his condolences for Rahi on Wednesday, saying he was a “true shepherd” who was killed while trying to help parishioners injured in a strike.

The International Committee of the Red Cross mourned Assaf in a statement posted on social media, saying Assaf “lost his life while carrying out his humanitarian duty”.

The Israeli military says it has struck hundreds of Hezbollah targets since March 2, launching daily airstrikes in the south, Beirut’s southern suburbs, and the Bekaa Valley.

It has also sent more soldiers into south Lebanon and established new positions it said would help prevent Hezbollah attacks on northern Israel.

Lebanon said last year it aims to establish a state monopoly on arms, and last week its cabinet outlawed Hezbollah’s military activities.

But Israel’s ambassador to the UN Danny Danon said on Wednesday that Beirut needed to take direct action.

“If Hezbollah is being dismantled, what are the evidence? What are the operations against the launch sites? Where are the seizures of their weapons? Where is your military?” Danon said.