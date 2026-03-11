South Korea, Ghana to deepen ties in climate, tech

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung held summit talks on Wednesday with Ghanaian President John Dramani Mahama, agreeing to deepen co-operation in climate, digital innovation and maritime security.
The two leaders witnessed the signing of three agreements, including a climate-change cooperation accord, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on technology and digital innovation, and a separate maritime safety and security MoU between the Korea Coast Guard and the Ghana Navy.
Lee thanked Ghana’s navy for protecting South Korean nationals in the Gulf of Guinea and said the new maritime pact would strengthen coordinated policing.
Mahama said Ghana holds significant reserves of bauxite, manganese, gold, lithium and nickel and hopes to partner with South Korea to jointly explore the resources and strengthen value-chain cooperation.
They also discussed expanding collaboration across economic security, agriculture, education, culture and critical minerals, and exchanged views on regional and global issues, including the Middle East tensions.
Reuters
