Eswatini accepts four more deportees from the US

The latest arrivals bring the total to at least 19.

By Tim Cocks

Eswatini said on Thursday it received four more third-country deportees from the US, bringing the total to at least 19 as the Trump administration continued its crackdown on immigration.

Two of the new deportees are from Somalia, one is from Sudan and one is from Tanzania. Previous deportees, arriving in July last year, included nationals of Vietnam, Cuba, Laos and Yemen.

A lawyer for some of that earlier group, Alma David, said a Cambodian man, Pheap Rom, was due to be repatriated, the second to be released after another man was sent back to Jamaica last year.

The Trump’s administration paid Eswatini $5.1m to receive them.

“In line with this agreement ... the nation has received another cohort of four third-country nationals from the US,” said the statement by the government of Eswatini, an absolute monarchy ruled by King Mswati.

Eswatini is one of several African countries to have made such deals. The high court last month threw out a case filed by local human rights lawyers that challenged it, though they have appealed.

Despite having served their sentences for crimes on US soil, the remainder are still in prison in Eswatini.

“Intensive engagements with the respective countries of origin ... are ongoing,” the statement said.