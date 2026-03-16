World briefs | Pope urges media not to amplify war ‘propaganda’

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Report war through victims’ eyes, Pope says

Vatican City — Pope Leo urged journalists on Monday to highlight the suffering caused by war, cautioning against news reports that risk sliding into propaganda by glorifying conflicts or serving as “a megaphone” to amplify the voices of those in power.

In a meeting with broadcasters from Italy’s TG2 television news programme, the pope made a direct appeal for reporters “to show the face of war and tell it through the eyes of the victims, so as not to turn it into a video game”.

“In the dramatic circumstances of war, such as those we are experiencing, information must guard against the risk of turning into propaganda,” said Leo, the first US pope. Reuters

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov. Picture: Sputnik/Alexander Kazakov/Reuters (Alexander Kazakov)

Kremlin brushes off report of faltering peace talks

Moscow — The Kremlin on Monday dismissed a report by the Financial Times (FT) that the Ukraine peace process is fizzling out because US President Donald Trump is losing interest.

A senior European official told the FT that negotiations between Moscow and Kyiv are “really in the danger zone” because Trump’s focus has been drawn away towards the Middle East.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov, commenting on the report, said Trump’s recent remarks show the opposite of a lack of interest: the US leader suggested Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy make a deal, Peskov noted. Reuters

Heavy rains triggered a series of landslides in different parts of the Gamo Zone, killing scores. (ISTOCK)

Deaths in Ethiopian landslides rise to 125

Nairobi — The death toll from landslides in Ethiopia last week has risen to 125, the South Ethiopia regional government said.

Heavy rains triggered a series of landslides in different parts of the Gamo Zone. More than 11,000 people have been displaced, the regional government’s communications office said in a statement on its Facebook account. Reuters

US President Donald Trump at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, the US, March 13 2026. Picture: (REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque)

Trump-Xi meeting may be delayed

Washington — President Donald Trump’s proposed meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping is not at risk but could be delayed as the US president remains focused on the Iran war, the White House said on Monday.

Trump is due to travel to China from March 31 to April 2 for a highly anticipated meeting between the leaders of the world’s two biggest economies. “I don’t think the meeting is in jeopardy, but it’s quite possible the meeting could be delayed,” spokesperson Karoline Leavitt told Fox News’ Fox & Friends programme. Reuters

The town of Bento Rodrigues in Brazil was flooded with mud after a dam owned by BHP Billiton and Vale burst in November 2015. Picture: REUTERS

BHP wins bid to throw out UK contempt case

London — BHP on Monday won its bid to throw out a contempt of court case in Britain over the funding of litigation to try to prevent some Brazilian municipalities suing the mining giant in London over one of Brazil’s worst environmental disasters.

The judgment comes as BHP waits for a decision on whether it can challenge a ruling that it is liable for the 2015 collapse of the Mariana dam in southeastern Brazil. It was owned and operated by BHP and Vale’s Samarco joint venture.

Lawyers representing the claimants suing BHP — which include hundreds of thousands of Brazilians, as well as local governments and businesses — said the company funded Brazilian litigation to stop the municipalities suing in London.

They alleged that by procuring and funding a lawsuit by Brazilian mining lobby group Ibram, BHP was in contempt of court by interfering with the administration of justice. Reuters