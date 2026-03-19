ECB keeps rates on hold as Iran war clouds outlook

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The European Central Bank (ECB) kept its key interest rate at 2% on Thursday and warned that the war in Iran is clouding the outlook for growth and inflation in the eurozone.

Oil and gas prices have jumped since the US-Israeli attacks on Iran began, raising the risk that higher energy costs will drive up consumer prices and depress activity across the 21-nation currency bloc, which relies heavily on imported fuel.

Read: JSE tumbles as gold’s safe-haven status wanes

“The war in the Middle East ... will have a material impact on near-term inflation through higher energy prices,” the ECB said. “Its medium-term implications will depend both on the intensity and duration of the conflict and on how energy prices affect consumer prices and the economy.”

The central bank kept its options open, however, saying it is monitoring the war and its impact on inflation and growth.

Commenting on the decision, ECB president Christine Lagarde chose not to repeat her recent mantra that the central bank is “in a good place”. Instead, she said the eurozone is resilient and low inflation means it is “well positioned” to deal with what she called a “major shock that is unfolding”.

Lagarde said policymakers are paying close attention to moves on energy and commodity markets and how they influence wage demands, consumer behaviour and companies’ price-setting.

Central banks in the US, Canada, Japan, Britain, Sweden and Switzerland delivered broadly similar messages earlier in the day or on Wednesday.

Financial markets now expect inflation in the eurozone to climb close to 4% over the next year, then take years to return to the ECB’s 2% target.

Ukraine war shock

Traders are pricing in two or three rate hikes by December, betting that the ECB will not tolerate another war-fuelled spike in inflation after being stung by Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

The central bank’s updated quarterly projections put inflation at 2.6% this year, 2% next year and 2.1% in 2028. Growth is seen at 0.9%, 1.3% and 1.4%, respectively.

But inflation in the eurozone might surge to 4.8% next year if oil and gas prices continued to rise and the ECB failed to raise interest rates, new bank scenarios showed on Thursday.

In the ECB’s severe scenario, oil would rise to almost $150 a barrel and gas prices to €110 per megawatt/hour in the second quarter of this year, pushing headline inflation to 4.4% this year, 4.8% next year and 2.8% in 2028.

“The significant increases in inflation, especially under the severe scenario, would likely be partly offset by tighter monetary policy or fiscal support measures which could lower consumer energy prices,” the ECB said.

Economists at Barclays said the ECB would raise rates in a scenario where Brent crude settled at about $100 a barrel, compared with $113 on Thursday, and natural gas at €70 per megawatt-hour, just above current prices.

Economics textbooks say central banks should look past temporary supply restrictions, such as the current closure of the Strait of Hormuz — a point underlined this week by the Bank for International Settlements.

But for many ECB policymakers, the Iran war will revive memories of the energy-driven surge in inflation that followed Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine, which the ECB initially wrote off as transitory. Along with other central banks across the developed world, it was then forced to raise borrowing costs sharply amid criticism it reacted too late.

“The experience of the 2022 energy crisis, and consumers’ expectations still scarred from that episode, could make the ECB quicker to hike if energy pressures are sustained,” HSBC economist Fabio Balboni said.

Isabel Schnabel, a prominent anti-inflation hawk among ECB policymakers, has also warned about the “scars” that episode left on households and businesses. She notes an important difference, however: monetary and fiscal policies are not loose this time, which should help limit inflationary pressures.

But bond markets are already bracing for higher government borrowing in response to the Iran crisis, a shift that adds to Germany’s plans to ramp up military and infrastructure spending. This rise in government bond yields is likely to push up borrowing costs for eurozone companies and households even before any ECB rate hike.

For now, however, the ECB is expected to tolerate this tightening of credit conditions.

“The objective at this stage has to be to prevent second-round effects – inflation expectations from rising and, in particular, manifesting themselves in wages,” said Spyros Andreopoulos, founder of the Thin Ice Macroeconomics consultancy.