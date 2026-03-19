European gas prices surge after Iran strike on key Qatar LNG hub

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A liquefied petroleum gas tanker at anchor near the Strait of Hormuz, in Shinas, Oman, on March 11 2026. Picture:

By Nora Buli and Marwa Rashad

Oslo/London — Natural gas prices in Europe hit more than three-year highs on Thursday after Iran’s attack on the Ras Laffan complex in Qatar, producer of 20% of the world’s liquefied natural gas (LNG).

Benchmark Dutch gas prices jumped as much as 28%, hitting 74 euros per megawatt hour (MWh), their highest level since January 2023.

The front-month contract at the TTF hub was up 17%, or 9.13 euros, at €63.79 as of 11.32am GMT.

The corresponding British contract surged as much as 29% to 180 pence/therm. It was up 22.97p at 162.42 pence/therm.

While prices surged on developments in the Middle East, they came off session highs as some traders appeared to be cashing in on long positions that had bet on prices rising, an industry source said.

QatarEnergy said missiles struck LNG facilities at the Ras Laffan complex early on Thursday, causing “sizeable fires” and extensive damage.

Strikes also targeted other oil and gas facilities across the Gulf region and followed an attack by Israel on Iran’s massive South Pars gas field.

The latter is part of the world’s largest natural gas deposit, which Iran shares with US ally Qatar.

“We are now well on the road to the doomsday gas crisis scenario,” said Saul Kavonic, head of research at MST Marquee.

The LNG supply disruption could last for months or even years once the war ends, depending on how long it takes to repair the damage, he said.

We are now well on the road to the doomsday gas crisis scenario. — Saul Kavonic, head of research at MST Marquee

Core to the energy disruption caused by the war in Iran has been Iran’s effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz, halting almost all tanker traffic out of the Gulf.

Even if there were a ceasefire and tankers could move again, it would take time for LNG exports to recover depending on how long Ras Laffan takes to restart, noted Ole Hvalbye, commodities analyst at SEB.

“My price estimate for spot and out to December is that we will sit somewhere between 85 and 100 euros/MWh, based on a scenario that it takes longer time to restart capacity,” he said.

Russia on Thursday also flagged risks to global gas supply from increased Ukrainian attacks on its gas infrastructure.

Any loss of Russian supply would make it harder for Europe to find the additional supply needed to refill gas storage sites this summer, which Gas Infrastructure Europe data showed were last about 29% full.

In the European carbon market, the benchmark contract was down €2.74 at €63.13 a tonne.