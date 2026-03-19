World briefs | Flooding across Malawi leaves 13 dead

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A scale model of the Future Combat Air System fighter jet, in Paris. The German government has set a mid-April deadline for reaching an agreement with France on the fighter programme. Picture:

Malawi’s government said on Thursday that at least 13 people have died in four days of heavy rain and flooding across the donor-dependent country.

The department of disaster management affairs said it has received preliminary reports from 16 of the country’s 36 councils, indicating that 9,598 households have been affected by the rains and flooding.

Twelve evacuation camps have been set up in six councils, with the disaster management department distributing aid to affected households. Reuters

Germany and France in race to agree on FCAS deal

The German government has set a mid-April deadline for reaching an agreement with France on the crisis-hit ‌Future Combat Air System (FCAS) fighter programme, a government official said on Thursday.

“Germany and France have agreed on a final attempt at mediation between the industries, to be carried out by experts,” the official said.

“Due to the upcoming decisions on the federal budget, a result must be reached by mid-April,” they added. Reuters

People walk in a building during a power outage, in Madrid, Spain, on April 28 2025. Picture: REUTERS/VIOLENTA SANTOS MOURA

Spanish energy watchdog releases blackout report

Spanish competition and energy watchdog CNMC released on Thursday its report into the huge April 28 blackout last year.

The report includes recommendations about how to strengthen its power system, it said.

The watchdog chief said earlier this week that the report would not assign blame. Reuters

Wang Fuk Court burns in Hong Kong, China, on November 26 2025. Picture: Reuters/Tyrone Siu (Tyrone Siu)

Human factors to blame for deadly Hong Kong inferno

Human factors rendered ineffective almost all the fire safety measures at the site of a Hong Kong blaze that killed 168 people in November, the lead lawyer for a panel led by a judge that is investigating the inferno said on Thursday.

The independent committee set up by Hong Kong leader John Lee to recommend preventive measures began hearings into the Asian financial hub’s deadliest fire in decades at the high-rise Wang Fuk housing complex in the precinct of Tai Po. Reuters

A container ship transits the Panama Canal. Picture: (REUTERS/Enea Lebrun)

Bumpy talks on sale of Panama Canal’s ports business

CK Hutchison said on Thursday it remained in talks with a consortium to sell the majority of its ports business, a deal that has been overshadowed by a legal fight with the Panamanian authorities, as it posted a 7% rise in 2025 underlying profit.

The conglomerate, owned by Hong Kong’s richest man, Li Ka-shing, has been caught up in a diplomatic to-and-fro since US President Donald Trump objected to Chinese ownership of ports along the globally strategic Panama Canal. Reuters

Russia is poised to cap domestic fuel prices. Picture: (123RF/Vladyslav Starozhylov)

Russia to move to restrict fuel prices

Moscow — Russia will introduce additional measures to keep domestic fuel prices in check, Anton Rubtsov, an energy ministry official, said on Thursday. Reuters