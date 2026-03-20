IEA chief says restoring oil flow from Gulf could take six months

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The International Energy Agency (IEA) executive director Fatih Birol warned in an interview with the Financial Times on Friday that it could take up to six months to restore oil and gas flows from the Gulf, saying the world is facing what could be the most severe energy crisis in history.

“It will be six months for some (sites) to be operational, others much longer,” he told FT.

Birol said politicians and markets are underestimating the scale of the disruption, with about one-fifth of global oil and gas supplies effectively stranded in the region.

The world is facing what could be the most severe energy crisis in history, he told the FT.

Read: Iran war threatens fresh food price shock across developing world

Earlier on Friday, the IEA outlined proposals to ease oil price pressures on consumers, such as working from home and avoiding air travel.

The US-Israel war with Iran has driven up energy prices, causing concerns over inflation across the world.

The IEA said its proposals were actions that governments, businesses and households could take to ease the pain on consumers.

Proposals included working from home, reducing highway speed limits by at least 10km/hr, and avoiding air travel if other means of transport were available, it said.

“We have recently launched the largest ever release of IEA emergency oil stocks —and I am in close contact with key governments around the world, including major energy producers and consumers, as part of our international energy diplomacy," said Birol in a statement.

“In addition to this, today’s report provides a menu of immediate and concrete measures that can be taken on the demand side by governments, businesses and households to shelter consumers from the impacts of this crisis,” added Birol.

The IEA agreed on March 11 to release a record 400-million barrels of oil from strategic stockpiles to combat the spike in global crude prices, with the US contributing the bulk of the supply later in March.