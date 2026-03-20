UK’s Cab Payments rejects StoneX’s $320m takeover offer

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British cross-border payments processor Cab Payments has rejected the recent all-cash offer from financial services firm StoneX.

British cross-border payments processor Cab Payments said on Friday it has rejected the recent all-cash offer from financial services firm StoneX, saying the proposal undervalues the company and its future prospects.

In all, the firm has received three takeover proposals so far, mainly from a Helios-led consortium and StoneX.