Cuba’s power grid collapses again amid US oil blockade

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Mirna Clavijo and her daughter Isabel Gutierrez prepare food during another total power cut, in Havana, Cuba, on March 21 2026. Picture: Reuters/

By Dave Sherwood

Havana—Cuba said it had begun efforts early on Sunday to restore power after its grid collapsed for the second time in a week amid a US oil blockade that has dealt a major blow to the island’s already ailing energy infrastructure.

The national electric grid’s collapse on Saturday cut post to more than 10-million people.

Cuba’s energy and mines ministry said early on Sunday it had established “microsystems” — smaller, closed circuits — in all of the island’s provinces to restore power for vital services like hospitals, water supply and food distribution.

The country’s two gas-fired power plants, operated by Energas, were running in Varadero and Boca de Jaruco, and electricity had reached the nearby Santa Cruz oil-fired plant, the energy ministry said on social media.

Saturday’s incident marks the third major power outage this month, as a majority of the system went down on March 4 when a major thermoelectric generating plant failed.

Cuba has experienced a series of major or total outages in recent years, but two total failures in the space of a week is exceptional.

A sign reading "Fatherland or Death" shines in the darkness as Cuba's national electric grid collapsed for the second time in a week. Picture: REUTERS/Norlys Perez (Norlys Perez)

People walk and drive on a street as Cuba's national electric grid collapsed again, in Havana, Cuba. Picture: REUTERS/ (Norlys Perez)

US President Donald Trump has imposed an oil blockade on the Caribbean island after Washington deposed Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on January 3, removing him from the country to face drug-trafficking charges in an early morning raid.

Venezuela had been Cuba’s most important benefactor, providing oil to its close ally on favourable terms.

Since then, Trump has cut off Venezuelan exports to Cuba and threatened other countries with punitive tariffs if they sell oil to Cuba.

Mexico, the most important oil supplier to Cuba along with Venezuela, has halted its oil shipments while also providing humanitarian aid.

With global oil prices surging due to the US and Israeli war with Iran, the US has temporarily lifted sanctions on Russian oil products, but included an exemption that specifically excludes transactions involving Cuba in addition to North Korea and Crimea.

Cuba has long blamed the US trade embargo for economic failures, including its failing power grid, while Washington in turn has attributed the failures to Cuba’s Soviet-style command economy.