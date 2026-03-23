World briefs | Former French premier Lionel Jospin dies at 88

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Paris — Former French Socialist prime minister Lionel Jospin died at age 88, broadcaster BFM reported.

Jospin was head of government under centre-right president Jacques Chirac from 1997 to 2002 during cohabitation, a term used in France when the president and the prime minister come from opposing camps. Reuters

Smoke rises after an Israeli strike as seen from Marjayoun, Lebanon, on March 22 2026. Picture: REUTERS (Karamallah Daher)

Israel admits misfired artillery killed a farmer

Jerusalem — Israel said on Monday its own forces had misfired artillery that killed an Israeli farmer near the Lebanese frontier, the first Israeli civilian killed in a border conflict being waged in parallel with the war in Iran.

Ofer Moskovitz, 60, an avocado farmer in the town of Misgav Am, had spoken with Reuters just last week and said he was worried about the fighting at the border.

In a statement, Maj-Gen Rafi Milo, who heads the military’s northern command, said: “Moskovitz was killed by our own forces’ fire during an operation whose entire purpose was to protect them.”

The military had initially blamed cross-border fire from Lebanon when it first reported the incident on Sunday. Reuters

A Banque Populaire branch in Paris, France. Picture: Reuters/ (Philippe Wojazer)

Banque Populaire and AFD enter strategic partnership

Paris — French bank BRED Banque Populaire and the state-backed Agence Francaise de Developpement (AFD), which finances overseas aid programmes, announced on Monday a strategic partnership to examine investments in banks in Africa and the Indo-Pacific region.

Banque Populaire and AFD said in a joint statement that they would also be looking to help French companies operating in those areas via their investments in the African and Indo-Pacific banking sector. Their joint statement did not give any amount in terms of targeted spending in this area. Reuters

The Swedish government plans to compensate households for higher electricity costs. Picture: (Leonhard Foeger)

Sweden to offset households’ high energy costs

Stockholm — The Swedish government plans to compensate households for higher electricity costs and to cut the tax on petrol and diesel amid soaring oil prices as developments in the Middle East rock markets, Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said on Monday.

Changes will be included in a budget amendment bill that the government submits to parliament on April 13 and which finance minister Elisabeth Svantesson last week said would contain 7.7-billion Swedish krona ($812m) worth of new spending.

Sweden is due to hold a general election on September 13. Reuters

European Council president Antonio Costa at the signing of the EU-South American Mercosur agreement, in Asuncion, Paraguay, on January 17 2026. Picture: (REUTERS/Cesar Olmedo)

EU-Mercosur free trade deal to apply from May

Brussels — The EU’s free trade agreement with South American bloc Mercosur will apply on a provisional basis from May 1, the European Commission said on Monday.

The main trade elements of the accord, which has proven contentious in Europe, will apply from that date between the 27-nation EU and the countries in Mercosur that have completed their ratification procedures before the end of March.

“Argentina, Brazil and Uruguay have already done so. Paraguay has recently ratified the agreement and is expected to send its notification soon,” the commission said in a statement. Reuters

An employee fills a petrol tanker in Wuhan, Hubei province, China. Picture: REUTERS

China hikes regulated ceiling price for petrol, diesel

Beijing — China took steps to cushion the effect of rising fuel prices on Monday, increasing the regulated ceiling prices for retail petrol and diesel but limiting the hike to about half what would normally be applied under the government’s pricing mechanism. The adjustments brought on by rising oil prices linked to the US-Israeli war on Iran were still the largest on record, however, lifting price limits close to levels seen in 2022 after Russia invaded Ukraine.

State planner the National Development and Reform Commission said on Monday it would raise the maximum retail prices for petrol and diesel by 1,160 yuan ($168) per tonne and 1,115 yuan per tonne, respectively, starting from Monday midnight. Reuters

The Bank of Japan's headquarters in Tokyo. Picture: (Yuya Shino)

Japan’s parliament backs central bank appointees

Tokyo — Japan’s upper house of parliament approved on Monday Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s choice of two like-minded monetary doves to join the central bank board, a move that could influence its decision on the timing and pace of further interest rate hikes.

The approval follows that by the lower house on March 19, paving the way for academics Toichiro Asada and Ayano Sato to join the nine-member board. Both are seen by markets as strong advocates of loose monetary and fiscal policy.

Asada would replace economist Asahi Noguchi, whose term ends on March 31. Sato would replace Junko Nakagawa, whose term expires at the end of June. Reuters