Trump appoints Nvidia and Meta CEOs to AI advisory council

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US President Donald Trump has made securing US leadership in AI central to his second term. Picture:

By Akash Sriram

US President Donald Trump appointed Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Oracle executive chair Larry Ellison and Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang to a council that will offer advice on AI policy and other issues, the White House said on Wednesday.

Google co-founder Sergey Brin and AMD CEO Lisa Su are also part of the initial batch of 13 members from the industry appointed to the President’s Council of Advisors on Science and Technology (PCAST).

Trump has made securing US leadership in AI central to his second term, framing the technology as a defining arena of strategic competition with China.

Within days of taking office in January last year, he directed federal agencies to prepare an AI action plan aimed at reducing regulatory barriers and accelerating private-sector innovation.

The council, which is expected to be central in shaping Washington’s response to intensifying global competition in AI, could include up to 24 members, the White House said.

Closer alignment

The latest appointments signal closer alignment between the administration and major technology companies. Additional members will be appointed to the council soon, the White House said.

The council will be co-chaired by White House AI and crypto head David Sacks and technology adviser Michael Kratsios.

Zuckerberg and Nvidia said the council would help strengthen the US’s position in AI, while Oracle declined to comment. Alphabet and AMD did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Bob Mumgaard, CEO and co-founder of Commonwealth Fusion Systems, also joined the council. Mumgaard joining PCAST is a big signal of the US government’s support for the fusion industry, the company said.

AI has emerged as a major driver of US investment, with companies pledging trillions of dollars in spending over the coming years as the Trump administration pushes to accelerate the sector’s growth.