Nasa prepares first crewed moon mission in over 50 years

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Nasa's next-generation moon rocket, the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket with the Orion crew capsule, on Pad 39B ahead of the Artemis II mission launch at Cape Canaveral in Florida, the US, March 29 2026. Picture:

By Joey Roulette

Cape Canaveral, Florida — Nasa is preparing to launch the first crew of astronauts to the moon in more than 53 years with its second Artemis mission.

It’s a key test flight in humanity’s broader lunar goals as the US, faced with growing competition from China, races to reassert leadership in space.

Three US and one Canadian astronaut are due for liftoff aboard Nasa’s Orion capsule and Space Launch System rocket on Wednesday for a 10-day test mission swinging around the moon and back.

The mission is the first crewed test flight in Nasa’s Artemis programme, the flagship US effort to begin regular flights to the moon, at an estimated cost of at least $93bn since 2012.

Nasa astronauts Reid Wiseman and Victor Glover greet each other next to astronaut Christina Koch and Canadian Space Agency astronaut Jeremy Hansen, ahead of the Artemis II launch in Cape Canaveral, Florida, the US, on March 27 2026. Picture: Reuters/Joe Skipper (Joe Skipper)

Not since Apollo 17 in 1972 have humans touched down on the moon’s surface, a tricky feat Nasa aims to repeat in 2028 at the rugged lunar south pole.

The US is the only country to have put humans on another celestial body with its six lunar landings of the Apollo programme, driven by competition with the former Soviet Union.

China, a formidable technological rival to the US, has made steady progress in its own moon programme in recent years, with a string of robotic lunar landings and a 2030 goal to put its own crew on the surface. US officials have focused on beating China to the surface.

Nasa astronaut Christina Koch, an Artemis II mission specialist, on Sunday said the moon is a “witness plate” to the solar system’s formation and a stepping stone to Mars, “where we might have the most likelihood of finding evidence of past life”.

“Many, many countries have recognised the value that there is in exploring further into the solar system, to the moon and on to Mars,” she told reporters. “They recognise that not only can we gain all these extremely tangible benefits, but also we have the opportunity to answer the question that could be the question of our lifetime, which is, are we alone?”

“Answering that question starts at the moon,” she said. “The question is not should we go, but should we lead, or should we follow?”

Through a series of increasingly advanced Artemis missions extending into the next decade, the US aims to set a precedent for how others will operate and coexist on the moon’s surface, where someday countries and companies can exploit rocky lunar resources and practice for much more difficult missions to Mars.

Lunar market

Nasa is relying on an array of companies in its moon programme with the hope of stimulating a commercial lunar market in the future, the value of which is hard to estimate, analysts say.

A PwC report from January estimates $127bn in revenues by 2050 from lunar surface activities, with investments potentially reaching $72bn to $88bn through the same period.

But for now, and in the near future, governments will drive companies’ lunar strategies and revenue.

“It will be a long time before commercial growth exists on the moon independently of government funding,” said Akhil Rao, an economist at analysis firm Rational Futures who was a research economist at Nasa.

“Nasa did not see a short-run economic value that companies would be able to derive that would allow Nasa to be hands-off,” said Rao, who was among a team of economists and space policy staff laid off last year amid the Trump administration’s sweeping federal workforce cuts.

The Artemis II mission will pose a greater test of Nasa’s Orion capsule and SLS, which conducted a similar mission without crew in 2022. The astronauts on board will test critical life-support systems, crew interfaces, navigation and communications before Nasa proceeds with more complex missions in the following years.

Liftoff is scheduled for April 1, though it could happen any day after until April 6, depending on weather conditions in Florida and any last-minute snags with the rocket. Thereafter, another launch window, determined largely by the orbital mechanics between Earth and the moon, opens on April 30.

Artemis III, the next mission planned for 2027, will involve the Orion capsule docking in Earth’s orbit with Nasa’s two lunar landers — the Blue Moon system from Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin and Starship from Elon Musk’s SpaceX. The delicate tag-up will demonstrate how the landers will pick up astronauts before heading for the moon’s surface.

That mission was added to the programme in February by Nasa’s new administrator, Jared Isaacman, a billionaire private astronaut who has more broadly shaken up the programme with new objectives. His decision pushed the programme’s first crewed lunar landing to Artemis IV.

The architecture is more complex than the Apollo missions, involving an array of companies funded by Nasa with the hope of stimulating private competition and market activity around the moon. Boeing and Northrop Grumman lead the SLS, and Lockheed Martin builds Orion for Nasa.

SpaceX and Blue Origin are developing their own landers with Nasa funding but under different types of contracts that allow them to offer the spacecraft to other customers.