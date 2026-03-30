World briefs | Gunmen kill 30 in attack on university in Nigeria’s Plateau state

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Police officers were on patrol the morning after gunmen killed at least 30 people in Angwan Rukuba, Jos North, Plateau State, Nigeria, on March 30 2026. REUTERS/Stringer

Bauchi, Nigeria — Gunmen attacked a university community in Nigeria’s central Plateau state on Sunday night, killing at least 30 people, residents and local officials said on Monday, the latest bloodshed in a region scarred by deadly farmer-herder conflicts.

Violence in central Nigeria, known as the Middle Belt, is often painted as ethno-religious between mainly Muslim Fulani herders and Christian farmers.

But many experts and politicians say climate change and expanding agriculture stoke competition for land, leading to conflicts regardless of faith or ethnicity. Reuters

A former Gambian minister Ousmane Sonko. Picture: (REUTERS/ Cooper Inveen/ File Photo)

Ex-Gambian minister appeals crimes against humanity conviction

Geneva — A former Gambian minister appeared in a Swiss court on Monday to appeal against a conviction for crimes against humanity under ex-dictator Yahya Jammeh.

Ousman Sonko’s conviction for homicide, torture and false imprisonment in May 2024 was historic since he was the highest-ranking former official ever to be tried in Europe using universal jurisdiction, which allows for the prosecution of the most serious crimes anywhere.

Five of the 10 Gambian plaintiffs in the case were present at the Higher Appeals Chamber of the Federal Criminal Court in the city of Bellinzona alongside the defendant, witnesses said. Reuters

A Russian oil tanker has arrived in Cuba. Picture: (123RF/ parilovv/ File photo)

Russian tanker delivers 100,000 tonnes of oil to Cuba

Moscow — The Russian tanker Anatoly Kolodkin, carrying a humanitarian shipment of 100,000 tonnes of crude oil, has arrived in Cuba, Interfax news agency reported on Monday, citing the Russian Ministry of Transport.

It said the ship was currently expected to offload the cargo at the port of Matanzas.

LSEG ship-tracking data showed the vessel moving along Cuba’s northern shore after US President Donald Trump signalled he was reversing course on blocking oil shipments to Cuba on Sunday, saying he had “no problem” with any country sending in crude to the Caribbean country.

Cuba needs imported fuel oil and diesel to generate power and avoid more outages while petrol sales remain strictly rationed. Reuters

Iran’s foreign minister says the country, under attack by the US and Israel, may quit the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty. Picture: 123RF

Iran reviews NPT exit but denies nuclear weapons ambitions

Dubai — Iran’s parliament is reviewing a possible exit from the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, foreign ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei said on Monday while insisting Tehran has not and will not seek nuclear weapons.

Iranian lawmakers had also raised the possibility of leaving the NPT, which recognises the right to develop, research, produce and use nuclear energy as long as nuclear weapons are not pursued, after the 12-Day War last June when Israel and the US struck Iranian nuclear facilities. Reuters

Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te in Taipei, Taiwan, on February 3 2026. Picture: (REUTERS/Ann Wang)

US urges Taiwan to pass $40bn defence budget amid China tension

Taipei — US legislators visiting Taipei urged Taiwan’s parliament on Monday to approve a stalled $40bn defence budget, warning that delays could weaken the island’s ability to deter Chinese military pressure despite US security and arms support.

The US is democratically governed Taiwan’s most important international supporter and arms supplier, despite the lack of formal diplomatic ties. China claims Taiwan as its own territory, while the island rejects this.

President Lai Ching-te’s proposed $40bn in extra defence spending is currently stalled in the opposition-controlled parliament. Reuters