World briefs | Italy refuses US aircraft use of base on Sicily

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Fighter jets launch from the US Navy Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln at sea during the US-Israeli attacks on Iran, on March 3 2026. Picture:

Rome — Italy has denied permission for US military aircraft to land at the Sigonella air base in Sicily before flying to the Middle East, a source close to the matter said on Tuesday, confirming a newspaper report.

Daily Corriere della Sera reported “some US bombers” had been due to land at the base in eastern Sicily before heading to the Middle East. It did not say when they had been due to land.

The source, who isn’t authorised to speak to media and declined to be identified, also did not specify how many aircraft were involved or when Rome declined to give permission. Reuters

An Indian man fills up with diesel in Kolkata, India. Picture: Reuters/Rupak De Chowdhuri

India’s diesel exports to Southeast Asia hit seven-year high, data shows

Singapore — India’s diesel exports to Southeast Asia surged to the highest in more than seven years in March, shipping data showed, as traders pivoted supply to cover short positions and refiners cashed in on higher profits in Asia caused by the US-Israeli war with Iran.

The surge in exports could boost spot sale margins for Indian refiners who have purchased large volumes of prompt Russian crude to replace Middle East supply disrupted by the war.

About 1-million tonnes (7.45-million barrels) of diesel have been shipped on this trade route, according to data from analytics firm Kpler and three trade sources, with about half of the volumes bound for Singapore.

About 90% of these volumes were shipped by Reliance Industries, the operator of the world’s largest refining complex, Kpler data showed.

Reliance did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

A CMA inquiry group said last year the dominance of Amazon and Microsoft was harming competition in cloud computing. Picture: (REUTERS/Carlo Allegri/ File photo)

Microsoft faces UK probe of its business software

London — Britain’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) on Tuesday it would open a new investigation into Microsoft’s business software ecosystem in May, including its use of software licensing in the cloud market.

A CMA inquiry group said last year the dominance of Amazon and Microsoft was harming competition in cloud computing. On Tuesday the regulator said the two companies were taking “material steps” to lower some of their fees in the cloud market.

However, Microsoft could be assigned “strategic market status” in business software as a result of the new inquiry, which would allow the regulator to act on software licensing. Reuters

President Emmanuel Macron wants the law in place in time for the start of the next academic year. Picture: (123RF / Livio Monti )

French senators to vote on teen social media ban

Paris — French senators will vote later on Tuesday on a draft law that aims to ban social media access for children under the age of 15, joining countries around the world in considering a move unpopular with many teenagers but supported by some parents and teachers.

President Emmanuel Macron wants the law in place in time for the start of the next academic year, in September. If adopted, France would follow Australia, whose world-first ban for under-16s on platforms including Facebook, Snapchat, TikTok and YouTube came into force in December.

Countries across Europe and beyond are considering ways to restrict social media after becoming increasingly aware of the risks to children. Reuters

Cuba has suffered power blackouts, as it last received an oil tanker three ⁠months ago. Picture: Reuters/Norlys Perez (Norlys Perez)

Russian oil tanker arrives in Cuba

Matanzas — A Russia-flagged tanker carrying about 700,000 barrels of Russian oil arrived in the anchorage area of the Cuban port of Matanzas on Tuesday, preparing for the first significant delivery of crude oil since the Trump administration effectively cut the island’s fuel supply.

The Anatoly Kolodkin vessel, which is under US sanctions, entered Cuban territorial waters late on Sunday not far from the US Navy base at Guantanamo Bay. The US said it was allowing the tanker to deliver fuel for humanitarian reasons.

Much of the nearby city — and most of of Cuba — was without power when the The Aframax tanker arrived at the port area.

Cuba last received an oil tanker three ⁠months ago, according to President Miguel Diaz-Canel, worsening an energy crisis that has led to lengthy blackouts across the country of 10-million people and brought hospitals, public transportation and farm production to the brink of collapse. Reuters

Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov in Moscow, Russia, on November 25 2025. Picture: Alexander Nemenov/Reuters (Alexander Nemenov)

Moscow slams Washington’s ‘resources wars’

Moscow — Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov said on Tuesday that US plans to unfurl regime change in Iran and Venezuela were aimed at gaining more control over oil and gas resources.

Lavrov said the US and Israel did not want normalisation between Iran and its neighbours and cautioned that the war in the Middle East could spiral into a wider conflict. Reuters