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China and Russia veto UN resolution on protecting Hormuz shipping

Failing to adopt the resolution sends the wrong signal to the world, says Bahrain foreign minister

Reuters Agency

Reuters

US ambassador to the UN Dorothy Shea addresses delegates during a meeting of the UN Security Council at UN headquarters in New York City on June 22 2025 after US attacks on Iran's nuclear sites.
The UN Security Council in session in New York, the US, on June 22 2025. (REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz)

At a vote in the UN Security Council on Tuesday, China and Russia vetoed a Bahraini resolution encouraging states to co-ordinate efforts to protect commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.

The 15-member Security Council voted 11 in favour of the resolution, with two against ― China and Russia ― and two abstentions from Pakistan and Colombia.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump issued an ultimatum to Iran to open the Strait of Hormuz by the end of Tuesday or “a whole civilisation will die tonight”, saying the US would bomb Iranian power plants and bridges.

“The draft resolution has not been adopted, owing to the negative vote of a permanent member of the council,” Bahrain foreign minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani said.

“Failing to adopt this resolution sends the wrong signal to the world, to the people of the world,” he said after the vote. “The signal that the threat to international waterways can pass without any decisive action by the international organisation responsible for the maintenance of international peace and security.”

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